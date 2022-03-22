three points where vaccination needs to advance in Brazil

One year and two months after the start of vaccination against Covid-19 in Brazil, the country currently has about 73% of the population fully immunized against the coronavirus, a rate that places it among the nations in the world with the best rates of adherence to the disease. vaccine.

However, when detailing the performance of the National Immunization Program (PNI), it is possible to see that there are important gaps to be filled in order to create the protection barrier that prevents the circulation of Sars-CoV-2. The reality of the different regions of the country is quite uneven and there are gaps in vaccination coverage between different age groups.

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was believed that immunizing 70% of the population would be enough to stop the transmission of the coronavirus. More recent studies, with data on the characteristics of circulating variants, raised this level to 90%, increasing the challenge of vaccination campaigns.

Inequality between states

In the assessment of the researcher at the Covid-19 Observatory Fiocruz Raphael Guimarães, vaccination against Covid-19 has opened up the inequalities between states and municipalities.

São Paulo has more than 83% of the population with a complete primary immunization schedule – with both doses – the northern states of the country have rates below the ideal. In Amapá, only 45.5% of the population received both doses. Similar rates are found in Roraima (47.7%), Acre (56%), Amazonas (58.6%), Tocantins (58.8%) and Rondônia (59.2%).

“We have many Brazils within our country. We face difficulties of all kinds, including logistics”, says Guimarães.

Geographical characteristics limit the expansion of coverage in more remote communities, which are difficult to access. Amazonas, for example, has a reasonable portion of people living in riverside communities, where the health system cannot easily reach.

There are also locations without structure to store doses and distribute them properly. “It is a chronic issue. We know that states and municipalities have autonomy, but national coordination is needed,” says the Fiocruz researcher.

Looking for booster shots

The booster dose, considered essential to increase protection against the Ômicron variant, was included in the vaccination schedule in September 2021, being offered, at first, only to the elderly and immunosuppressed.

Currently, all adults and adolescents with immune system problems are eligible to receive the third dose of the immunizers. However, according to the Ministry of Health, more than 59 million Brazilians have not yet gone to health centers for the booster.

The Executive’s survey was released on Friday (3/18) and identified the five states in which the situation is worse: São Paulo (15.7 million), Minas Gerais (5.3 million), Rio de Janeiro (4 .9 million), Bahia (3.6 million) and Paraná (3 million).

Another survey, this one carried out by Fiocruz, showed that, despite the application of the booster dose continuing at an increasing pace, no age group reached the level of 80% of vaccinated.

“We are talking about the fourth dose, but only 30% of the population took the third. We have to go after these people. It is obvious that I would like us to strengthen vaccination coverage, but I need everyone to receive the third dose first”, evaluates public health doctor Gonzalo Vecina Neto, professor at the Faculty of Public Health at USP, founder and former president of Anvisa.

vaccination of children

Children aged 5 to 11 years were the last group to be included in the vaccination schedule. They represent 10% of the Brazilian population and are seen as key pieces to lead the country to collective immunization.

So far, according to data from the consortium of press vehicles, 53.8% of children received the first dose against Covid-19 and only 6.2% the second.

The state of São Paulo tops the list, with 99.75% of children having received the first dose, followed by Piauí (77.14%) and Ceará (64.81%). At the opposite end of the list are Roraima (7.87%), Amapá (15.31%) and Rondônia (20.25%).

active search

Raphael Guimarães, from Fiocruz, considers it unfeasible, in the current vaccination campaign, to wait for the population to go to the posts.

It is necessary to understand the reasons why different population groups are not getting vaccinated – difficulty in accessing, understanding the importance of vaccines or the influence of fake news, for example –, making cuts by sex, age, race and income so that it is an active search is carried out with effective awareness campaigns.