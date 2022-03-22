Three Simple Ways to Calm Your Mind and End Anxiety

After more than two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the world was beginning to show signs that it would return to normality, the War in Ukraine brought back the feeling of unpredictability regarding the future. It didn’t take long for many people to start to observe anxiety frames, or to realize that the disease has intensified.

Specialist in personal development, self-knowledge, expansion of consciousness and meditation, therapist Catia Simionato teaches, then, how to calm the mind and be calmer, even with the uncertainties that impose themselves in a daily life marked by diseases, world conflicts and the most diverse crises .

“Anxiety has a direct relationship with time. It is our mind focused not on the present, but on what will happen in the next moment, whether it is close or distant”, explains the professional.

The first step, then, is to focus on the now, as difficult as that may seem. Try, for example, sitting in a chair or lying on your bed and staying for a few minutes inert, not doing or thinking about anything, just concentrating on your breathing.

More than giving more quality of life to your days, this attitude is also a way to preserve your health as a whole. “One of the risks of heightened anxiety is leaving the person in an emotional state so affected that it can even cause physical illness. These are the so-called psychosomatic diseases, when our emotions are somatized and directly attack our body”, adds the expert.

See other advice from Catia:

Five senses

Touch, smell, taste, hearing and vision need to be stimulated differently. Try taking a hot bath while listening to music and then enjoy a delicious tea or glass of wine. This already helps to leave the body “alive”, in all its fullness.

go barefoot

It may sound silly, but walking barefoot, preferably on a lawn or sand, in contact with nature, helps calm you down almost immediately. Again, take your time.

Breathe

Finally, breathe. Same. When we are anxious, breathing tends to become faster and shorter. This makes the body think it is in danger, making it even more tense. If you don’t know how to practice meditation, it’s worth taking a long 15-second breath, filling your lungs well. Repeat as many times as necessary.