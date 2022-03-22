Top gray hair care, recommended by an expert

With the advancement of aginggray hairs are unavoidable and just like every other aspect of health and beauty, deserve attention. THE visagista hairdresser and businesswoman Natali Morel highlights that ideal care for gray hair avoid yellowing and porous strands, common aspects of this hair style.

For those who want to keep the charm of gray haira specialist indicates redoubled attention to the protection of threads with low melanin, especially in the sea or pool. Natali recommends the daily use of hair thermal protectoras just like the sun, heat sources to dry, curl or straighten hair are harmful.

“The main villains are chlorine and copper sulfate. So as not to turn greenish or bluish, the tip is to apply a leave-in or hair oil before entering the pool — coconut oil is also a great bet”, he points out. In addition to products with UV protection, it is worth adhering to the use of a hat or cap for extra protection.

White hair tends to become weaker and more porous, making it difficult to absorb water and other essential nutrients. Therefore, the hairdresser highlights the importance of hydration with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, in addition to nutrition with coconut oil and shea butter, and use of toning lines.

The secret to keeping gray hair healthy is simple: establish and adhere to a care routine. “I recommend alternating between hydration and nutrition at least twice a week, also avoiding the dryer and flat iron”, concludes Natali Morel.

