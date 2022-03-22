Topic #669: Russia vs Ukraine – War of Exhaustion | The subject

When the conflict began on February 24, many imagined a “quick conquest”, typical of situations in which there is “great asymmetry of military power”, recalls Oliver Stuenkel. Almost a month later, we witnessed a “war of attrition”, or “of exhaustion”, in which the invading army advances through the slow suffocation of the adversary and at the cost of extreme violence, including against civilians. In a conversation with Renata Lo Prete, the professor of International Relations at FGV rescues the history of this type of confrontation, which dates back to the 1st World War. And he says that his most tragic example at the moment is Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of people have been under siege for 3 weeks, progressively deprived of water, food and electricity. Even after reducing the port city to rubble, the Russians were denied on Monday their ultimatum to the Ukrainian government to hand over Mariupol. A stalemate fueled by a paradox, explains Stuenkel: the horror scenes tend to leverage Ukraine’s foreign aid and therefore its ability to resist, yet another sign that the war is far from over.