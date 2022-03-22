Turkey opens world’s longest suspension bridge between Europe and Asia

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the world’s longest suspension bridge on Friday. With a length of 2,023 meters between the two towers, the 1915 Canakkale is a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, which will be completed in 2023.

In total, including the access viaducts to it, the bridge is 4.6 kilometers long. Until then, vehicles trying to cross the Dardanelles faced a one-hour ferry journey, although the wait in lines could be even longer: up to five hours. The journey is now expected to take six minutes and cost a toll of 200 Turkish lira or R$67, according to Reuters.

The new work connects the European and Asian continents and cost Turkish coffers an investment of 2.5 billion euros, around R$ 13.7 billion paid to national and South Korean companies, which have built the mega-construction since 2017 with around 5 thousand workers involved.

1915 Canakkale Bridge in Turkey Image: Xia Zhenhan/Sichuan Road and Bridge Construction Group/Handout via Xinhua

The new 1915 Canakkale isn’t just long, though. Its towers reach an impressive 318 meters in height, slightly less than the Burj Al Arab skyscraper in Dubai, which stands at 321 meters, or the Parisian Eiffel Tower, which currently stands at 330 meters.

This is the fourth bridge connecting the two continents in Turkey — the other three are in Istanbul. Erdogan is known for promoting great works.

“These projects will continue to pay dividends for the state for many years to come. They are constructions that play a huge role in putting our country at the forefront of investment, workforce and exports,” said the president during the inauguration, which also celebrated the Ottoman victory. against British and French forces in 1915, during World War I, in Dardanelles.