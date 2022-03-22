Twelve health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday

Photo: Archive / Agência Brasil





Twelve health insurance, managed by six operators, have their commercialization suspended as of today (22). The decision was taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the 16th, due to complaints related to assistance coverage in the last quarter of last year.

You plans together, they serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS, and can only be sold to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the agency’s quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans, managed by four operators, previously suspended, managed to present this improvement and were released to be marketed again today.

At the ANS websiteyou can check the lists of plans with suspended marketing and those with the sale released.

See the list of health plans suspended by the ANS

UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 311961

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

458461089 Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartament without Franchise Without Co-parties

464565111 Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics

UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA

ANS record: 317896

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF

485571200 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT

SAÚDE SIM LTDA

ANS Registration: 320111

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

473195156 Yes More Ade R1 ESC

473433155 Class Ade R1 ACC

SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA

ANS record: 400190

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

456407073 RUBY

468577136 ESSENTIAL PLUS

470021130 MEDICAL IND 200

474742159 PRIME 300

ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA

ANS record: 402478

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

466821129 COMPANY MEASUREMENT

SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA

ANS record: 421154

PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME

488315212 CLASSIC I

*Source: Agência Brasil