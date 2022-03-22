Twelve health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday

Twelve health insurance, managed by six operators, have their commercialization suspended as of today (22). The decision was taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the 16th, due to complaints related to assistance coverage in the last quarter of last year.
You plans together, they serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS, and can only be sold to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the agency’s quarterly monitoring.
Eleven health plans, managed by four operators, previously suspended, managed to present this improvement and were released to be marketed again today.
At the ANS websiteyou can check the lists of plans with suspended marketing and those with the sale released.
See the list of health plans suspended by the ANS
UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 311961
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
458461089 Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartament without Franchise Without Co-parties
464565111 Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA
ANS record: 317896
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
485570201 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF
485571200 NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT
SAÚDE SIM LTDA
ANS Registration: 320111
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
473195156 Yes More Ade R1 ESC
473433155 Class Ade R1 ACC
SANTO ANDRÉ MEDICAL ASSISTANCE PLANS LTDA
ANS record: 400190
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
456407073 RUBY
468577136 ESSENTIAL PLUS
470021130 MEDICAL IND 200
474742159 PRIME 300
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
ANS record: 402478
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
466821129 COMPANY MEASUREMENT
SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA
ANS record: 421154
PRODUCT REGISTRATION TRADE NAME
488315212 CLASSIC I
*Source: Agência Brasil