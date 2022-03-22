Twelve health plans have their marketing suspended as of today – Metro World News Brasil

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, have their commercialization suspended as of today (22). The decision was taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the 16th, due to complaints related to care coverage in the last quarter of last year.

The plans together serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS, and can only be sold to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the agency’s quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans, managed by four operators, previously suspended, managed to present this improvement and were released to be marketed again today.

At the site from ANS, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and those with sales released.

ZERO TAX

Until the end of the year, ethanol and six foods will not pay tax to enter the country. The reduction to zero of the rates was announced tonight (21) by the Ministry of Economy, after an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex).

The measure benefits the following foods: coffee, margarine, cheese, pasta, sugar and soy oil. In relation to ethanol, the rate was set to zero for both alcohol mixed in gasoline and for alcohol sold separately. The tax will be zeroed as of Wednesday (23), when the measure is published in the Official Gazette.

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, the measure aims to control inflation. “We are concerned about the impact of inflation on the population. We are defining a zero import tariff reduction for just over seven products by the end of the year. This does not solve inflation, this is with monetary policy, but it generates an important incentive,” he declared.

According to the folder, the measure will make the price of gasoline fall by up to R$ 0.20 for the consumer. Currently, a liter of gasoline contains 25% anhydrous alcohol. Due to the recent increase in fuel prices, the government expects that the reduction in the import tariff will practically eliminate the effects of the last increase.