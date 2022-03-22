Twelve health plans have their marketing suspended as of today

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, have their commercialization suspended from (22). The decision was taken by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on the 16th, due to complaints related to care coverage in the last quarter of last year.

The plans together serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS, and can only be sold to new customers if they show an improvement in the results of the agency’s quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans, managed by four operators, previously suspended, managed to show this improvement and were released to be marketed again. .

At the site from ANS, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and those with sales released.

