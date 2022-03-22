Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol; Russia accuses ill-will in peace talks

Civilians leave the city of Mariupol, Ukraine, after a sequence of Russian attacks – Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

At Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have made no significant progress, the Kremlin said on Monday (21), the 25th day of the conflict. Moscow accuses the other side of creating obstacles to dialogue by making unacceptable proposals. Kiev, for its part, says it remains willing to negotiate, but not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums.

Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Monday that substantial progress in the agreement between the two countries is a condition for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to meet to negotiate. a possible end to the conflict.

“To talk about a meeting between the two presidents, we need to do our homework. Talks need to be held and their results agreed,” Peskov said. “There has been no significant progress so far.”

The spokesman also reiterated his arguments that Russia is showing more willingness than Ukraine in favor of dialogue and urged the international community to use its influence over Kiev to make it more constructive in the negotiations.

Earlier, however, the Russian military ordered Ukrainians in Mariupol to surrender, saying that those who did would be allowed out through humanitarian corridors. The city’s location is strategic for Moscow’s interests as, if taken, it could become a bridge between Crimea – annexed by Russia in 2014 – and breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine.

“Of course, we reject these proposals,” said Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk, adding that Mariupol’s situation was “very difficult”. The port city, which had just over 400,000 inhabitants before the war, is under siege and bombing, as well as without food, electricity, drinking water and medicines.

According to Vereschuk, an agreement was reached with Russia to create eight humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from besieged cities, but Mariupol was not included in the plans.

Although the Russian offensive has not taken major Ukrainian cities or the capital Kiev, bombs and missiles continue to wreak havoc in residential areas. Russia denies that it is targeting civilians.

In Podil, Kiev district, a Russian bombing killed at least eight people on Sunday night (20), according to Ukraine’s attorney general, Vitali Klitschko. On his Telegram channel, he said rescue teams were putting out a large fire in a mall hit by the attacks. News agencies were unable to independently verify the allegations.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the alleged attack on Podil, but said its air force hit a Ukrainian army military installation in Rivne, outside Kiev, with cruise missiles.

European Union leaders also began talks on Monday about a possible fifth round of tough sanctions against Russia. While the French finance minister said President Emmanuel Macron did not rule out the option to stop importing Russian gas and oil, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte stressed that Putin needs to be stopped but that EU countries are still largely dependent on Russia. Russia for their energy supply and cannot simply “turn off”.