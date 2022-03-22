Ukraine says it has regained control of Makariv

The Ukrainian military said yesterday it regained control of Makariv, a city located about 60 kilometers from the capital Kiev.

The “state flag of Ukraine was hoisted over the city ofand Makariv” when the Russians retreated, says the statement released by Ukrainian authorities.

So far, Russia has not commented on the case and news outlets such as CNN International said they have not confirmed the Ukrainian forces’ claim.

On March 7, as the invasion completed 12 days, air strikes in Makariv killed at least 13 civilians. At the time, Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said at least 30 people were on the attacked site, an out-of-operation bread factory. Five people were evacuated alive after the airstrike.

27 days of conflict

The Kremlin considered today that the ongoing negotiations with Ukraine to end the Russian “military operation” should be more “substantial”.

“A certain process (of negotiations) is under way, but we would like it to be more energetic, more substantial,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

The countries still do not sign a peace agreement. There was also no consensus on the surrender of Mariupol, a strategic port city for the Russians in southern Ukraine. Zelensky declared that any agreement to end the war must be voted on by referendum.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said today that Russian forces are running out of supplies for the war.

“According to available information, Russian occupation forces operating in Ukraine have stocks of ammunition and food for no more than three days,” the ministry said in a statement, pointing to “a similar situation with fuel.”

The Russian government, for its part, said that Ukraine “uses its own citizens as a ‘human shield'”, and drew a comparison with Nazism.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine place heavy weapons in the residential areas of Mariupol. The Nazis did the same in Berlin [capital da Alemanha]besieged in 1945,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Mariupol, which has been the main focus of tension in recent days, will have evacuation corridors from areas close to the city.

* With AFP