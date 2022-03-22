Ukraine says ready to discuss ‘what bothers Russia’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is ready to discuss a way out of the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Almost a month after the start of the invasion, the Ukrainian president said, for the first time, that he was open to “trying to address everything that bothers and displeases Russia”.

Zelensky declared himself ready to discuss with Putin if the leader Russian agree to negotiate directly with him, including issues relating to Crimea (annexed in 2014) and the Donbass (separatist region recognized only by Moscow), but with “security guarantees”.

“The issue of Crimea and the Donbass It’s a very difficult story for everyone. We need security guarantees and an end to hostilities,” Zelensky said in an interview that took place on Monday night. there is more”, insisting that Ukraine would be “destroyed before it surrenders”.

Several attempts at dialogue between Kiev and Moscow have been carried out in person and by videoconference since the beginning of the war, without any results so far.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian authorities accused Russian forces of shooting at unarmed protesters in the occupied southern city of Kherson, injuring at least one person.

Videos posted on social media show residents of Kherson fleeing stun grenades and bullets. “The invaders fired on people who took to the streets peacefully, without weapons, to protest for freedom, our freedom,” declared President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Dozens of men and women draped in Ukraine’s blue and yellow flag chanted “go home” and “glory to Ukraine” before security forces fired stun grenades to disperse the group. Russian soldiers were seen firing into the air, with no evidence that their weapons were aimed directly at civilians.

However, the released footage showed a group of people assisting a man who was stunned and bleeding. A witness said the old man’s leg was “severely injured” and that he had “lost a lot of blood”, adding that doctors were treating the wounded and that “they were not in danger of dying”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted a video of the incident on Twitter. “In Kherson, Russian war criminals shot unarmed people who were peacefully protesting the invaders,” he said.

Brave Ukrainians in Kherson keep protesting against Russian invaders. Peacefully and fearlessly. They literally forced two huge Russian trucks to retreat simply by their peaceful pressure. These people are Ukraine. Their spirit of freedom is truly unbreakable. #CourageousKherson pic.twitter.com/a4O90xs6Q5 ? Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 20, 2022

Kherson, which before the war had almost 300,000 inhabitants, was the first major Ukrainian city to be taken by Russian forces in the first week of the invasion. The population organized several demonstrations against Russian rule, contradicting the Russian version that the city had been “liberated”.

The Ukrainian capital Kiev woke up to a new curfew that went into effect at 8pm on Monday and runs until 7am on Wednesday. The balance of losses was updated by the mayor: “65 peaceful residents of Kiev, including four children, died” and about 300 people, including 16 children, were wounded in “Russian military bombing”, Vitali Klitschko said.

Biden fears chemical weapons use

US President Joe Biden said on Monday it was “clear” that Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, warning that such a move would lead to a “difficult” response from the West.

The end of this week will be marked by intense diplomatic activity. On Thursday (24), Biden will attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels, a G7 meeting and a summit of the European Union, before traveling on Friday (25) to Poland, the main country of arrival. of Ukrainian refugees.

This Monday, US President and French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke via video conference. They discussed, in particular, the “critical situation in Mariupol and the urgency of obtaining unobstructed access to humanitarian aid”, indicated the French Presidency.

The French Foreign Ministry announced the shipment, this Monday, of 55 tons of medical equipment, computers, infant milk and generators to Ukraine via Poland.

(With information from AFP)