Ukrainian president asks EU to stop all trade with Russia – News

Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky called on the European Union on Monday (21) to stop “all trade” with Russia and, in particular, to reject the country’s energy resources, in a video posted on the messaging app Telegram. .

“No euros for the occupiers, close all doors, do not ship your products, reject energy resources,” urged the Ukrainian president. “Without trade with you, without your companies and your banks, Russia will have no more money for this war,” he added.

The message coincides with a meeting on Monday of EU foreign and defense ministers in Brussels to examine possible new sanctions against Moscow, nearly a month after the Russian invasion on February 24.

The Europeans, very dependent on Russian hydrocarbons, have so far ruled out adopting sanctions against the sector, which is very important for the Russian economy.

“Please don’t sponsor this country’s weapons of war [Rússia]”, said Zelensky, who spoke directly to the German government afterwards: “You have the strength, Europe has the strength”.

Germany has been criticized for its opposition to an immediate embargo on Russian fuels, on which it heavily depends.

The Kremlin said on Monday that a potential Russian oil embargo would affect “the whole world”.

