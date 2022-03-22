Understand the syndrome that caused hearing loss in Mariana Rios

Actress and singer Mariana Rios has revealed she is recovering from a recent sudden loss of hearing. According to her, the problem happened about three or four years ago, when she was experiencing a peak of stress.

“I lost 30% of hearing in my left ear. It’s a syndrome. It has a wonderful, super chic name: it’s called Ménière’s Syndrome”, he told in an interview with the podcast “Podpah”.

Credit: Reproduction/Instagram/marianariosMariana Rios reveals illness that took away her hearing

The actress said she still has trouble hearing. “Right now, I’m in crisis. I’ve been in crisis for two months. I went to record “Altas Horas” and I was at the height of the crisis. This is a few weeks old. By the time I put the phone on, I was singing and I couldn’t hear my voice on one side,” she said.

In addition to using medication, Mariana Rios also needs to follow some medical recommendations to avoid worsening the condition. “There are other little things to avoid too, besides stress. Very loud sound in places. Party I can attend, but I have to put on a tampon. I put a silicone plug.”

Ménière’s Syndrome

The disease that damages the inner ear is characterized by frequent episodes of tinnitus, hearing loss, a feeling of pressure in the ear and vertigo.

These symptoms usually happen all at once and can last for minutes or hours. After an episode, the signs and symptoms improve and may disappear completely for a while.

Credit: Pornpak Khunatorn/istockVertigo is one of the symptoms of Ménière’s syndrome

The syndrome can occur at any age, but it usually begins between young adulthood and middle age. It is considered a chronic condition, but several treatments can help relieve symptoms and minimize the long-term impact.

The causes are still not very clear, but it is possible that it is caused by a failure in the regulatory mechanism for the production, circulation and/or absorption of endolymph, a liquid that is in the membranous labyrinth of the inner ear.

This failure can happen in episodes of frequent migraines, blows to the head, viral infections, allergies, anatomical changes in the ear and exaggerated responses of the immune system.