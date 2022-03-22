Unimed may suffer civil sanction, says delegate who investigates coup in the sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora | Wood zone

The Unimed health company may suffer a civil sanction in the case of the health plan sales scam that is investigated in Juiz de Fora. The information was revealed this Monday (21) by delegate Rodolfo Rolli, responsible for the investigations.

To g1, Unimed Juiz de Fora stated that it “has contributed with all the information necessary to the work of the police and, from the first moment, has taken the appropriate measures and measures, in particular, regarding the reception of its clients and victims of embezzlement” .

“It is really proven that Unimed did not act at the right time as it should have acted. Two victims went to legal counsel in November last year to inform that they had fallen into a coup and nothing has been done, so far”, said the delegate.

Despite this, Rolli reinforced that the company is a victim and will not suffer any criminal action.

Also according to him, one of the suspects, summoned to testify at the police station on Monday, did not appear. On Tuesday (19), testimony is expected to be collected from another person involved and the husband of the 44-year-old woman, identified as the head of the criminal organization.

“Her not showing up only opens up the chance for us to ask for everyone’s preventive detention,” he explained.

As for the two Unimed employees, suspected of involvement in the scams, the delegate informed that they have not yet been qualified for a subpoena because the company did not send the letter with the full details of the employees.

“Although no deadline has been given, it is understood that it is a matter of good sense. If you are in a hurry to clarify the facts, you send it as soon as possible”, added Rolli.

Unimed Communication Channels

Unimed Juiz de Fora recalled that all communication channels are still available and the customer chooses to call 0800 030 11 66 and, preferably, look for Unimed’s headquarters, at Avenida Barão do Rio Branco, 2.540, Centro.

Coup in the sale of health plans is investigated in Juiz de Fora; estimated loss reaches R$ 600 thousand

Delegate identifies criminal organization in coup in the sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora: ‘Crimes at the national level’

In addition to the 44-year-old woman who confessed to the crime of embezzlement, in an interview with g1, Rolli pointed out 5 other suspects, including two Unimed employees.

“One is an employee of Unimed in Juiz de Fora and the other in Santos Dumont. They participated in the organization in order to facilitate this coup. When there was a problem, they helped to solve it and even released an exam for one of the victims. So they facilitated the scam, as well as providing contracts for these people to sell,” he said.

In a note sent on Friday, Unimed’s advice said that it is following the police investigations and, at the same time, is taking all appropriate and necessary legal measures.

Another suspect is the swindler’s husband. According to the delegate, he received payments via PIX on his account and has two firms in Belo Horizonte.

“In addition, the husband of the swindler signed a contract as if he were an employee of an insurance company that provides services to Unimed, which constitutes ideological falsehood”.

In addition to those mentioned above, the Civil Police pointed out two other suspects, whose ages were not disclosed, who acted with the 44-year-old woman and her husband.

So far, investigations point out that it is a criminal organization that practiced embezzlement, use of false documents and misrepresentation.

“We are still investigating all the crimes committed by this organization, since there are 6 people organized to commit crimes, so that they can request their preventive detention”, pointed out the delegate.

In Juiz de Fora alone, 54 victims have already been identified. There are also victims in neighboring cities such as Ubá and Guarani and also in the state of Rio de Janeiro. In Mendes, a municipality in the state of Rio de Janeiro, so far there are 25 victims, including legal entities and individuals.

“We have 54 victims in Juiz de Forawe also have in Uba, Guarani and in the city of mendesat the Rio de Janeiro. There are about 25 victims, including a church that joined the health plan. It became a case of crimes at the national level and we continue to investigate to see if there are no victims in other states”, explained the delegate.

At the end of the last week, 3 more victims were heard by delegate Rodolfo Rolli, among them the owner of an air conditioning company in Juiz de Fora.

“She was a victim in November 2021 and even went to Unimed’s legal advisor to report that she was in a scam, but according to her, they said they couldn’t do anything. It is important to note that Unimed is also a victim of this criminal organization. mistake was to find out about it last year and not ask for a police or internal investigation”, commented the delegate.

Civil Police investigate suspected false sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora

As shown in MG2 in early March, users went to the authorities after trying to get medical attention and finding that the plan was canceled for non-payment.

According to the victims, all payments were made, however, the money was not passed on to the plan operators.

Civil Police investigate sale of health plans in Juiz de Fora

Investigations indicate that, so far, the criminal practice has caused a loss of approximately R$ 600 thousand to the victims.

The suspect of committing the crime of embezzlement, in the form of a continuing crime, was heard earlier this week and confessed to the criminal practices. He also claimed that he has a psychiatric problem and filed a judicial injunction.

The woman made disclosures that she sold health plans and, after looking for interested parties, signed contracts with the victims. However, she did not pay bills for the plans.

According to the police authority, investigations are ongoing. After surveys and hearings, a request will be made, with the Justice, for precautionary arrest of all those investigated involved in the criminal practice.