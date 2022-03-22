Unity releases new tech demo video with astonishing realism

‘Enemies’ presents new features that will be implemented by the engine

One of the most used graphics engines in the world next to Unreal Enginea unity is always evolving. On her website she keeps her users updated, publishing news about the new steps she is taking with her engine.

The newest demo video, called enemies, was released today (21) and features amazing work by the Unity development team and the features the platform can provide. Check out the video below:

Unity uses real-time 3d (RT3D) technology to meet the needs of those who use the engine. In the video we can see that the character created for the demonstration is of fantastic realism. In the previous demo – The Heretic – Unity had already presented another human created from its graphics engine, but in Enemies, the company stated that improvements were added, such as:

A better 4D pipeline;

GPU skin attachment system to enable high density meshes (e.g. peach down)

More realistic eyes with caustics in the iris;

A new skin toner;

Tension technology for simulating blood flow and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need for facial equipment for fine details.

“TAll High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems have been introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Ray tracing, ray tracing ambient occlusion and native support for NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run in 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution”, describes Unity on its blog.



Another innovation was implemented for hair, where the Demo team and the Unity R&D team collaborated on an innovative hair solution to create, import, simulate and render lock-based hair.

“It works with any authoring tool that produces data in Alembic format. At Enemies, the team used Maya XGen and is validating the pipeline with Weta Barbershop.”

The demo will be presented at the Unity booth at Game Developers Conference (GDC) March 23-25, available for participants to check out independently or running on Unity Editor.

Unity will release the Hair solution and an updated Digital Human Package in Q2 2022.

Source: Unity