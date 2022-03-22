Unity’s Tech Demo is a true vision of the future

Unity’s latest work to feature graphical fidelity, the “Enemies” clip was published as a response to the possibilities of realistic adaptation in games. Integrated with the industry’s best resolution and quality technologies, video takes a step into the future and impresses with detail.

According to the company’s description, the project was supported by NVIDIA’s core GPU features, including ray tracing, DLSS, adaptive volumes, and global illumination SSGI. In addition, a real-time 3D rendering system was applied, ensuring 4K resolution with image quality comparable to native.

“For the protagonist’s highly realistic locks, Unity’s Demo and R&D teams collaborated on an entirely new hair solution to create, import, simulate and render lock-based hair,” the company’s developer team commented in a statement on the website. official site.

Check out the video for “Enemies” below:

“Enemies” expands the work done for “The Heretic”, material responsible for presenting Unity’s first realistic digital human. Enhancements include an optimized 4D pipeline, skin fixation system with high-density layers and unprecedented tones, ultra-realistic eyes, and blood flow and wrinkle simulation technology.

Unity system coming soon to computers

In a statement, Unity confirmed that Game Developers Conference 2022, scheduled to take place between March 23 and 25, will feature a first-hand demonstration of the RT3D solution. The event will allow for experimentation with the technology running in the proprietary publisher or independently, and will announce the product’s arrival sometime in Q2 2022.

What did you think of Tech Demo? Do you believe she will start a revolution in the gaming world? Leave your impressions in the comments.