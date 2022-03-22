US bans Chinese government officials from entering the country for repression of minorities | World

The United States has banned government officials from China for their participation in the repression of ethnic or religious minorities, especially Uighur Muslims — according to the Americans, Uighurs are victims of genocide.
In the statement, US diplomacy chief Antony Blinken announced the imposition of visa restrictions on officials of the People’s Republic of China suspected of being responsible for or complicit in policies or measures aimed at repressing religious or spiritual leaders, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, trade unionists, civil society activists and peaceful protesters in China or abroad.
The photo, taken on April 21, 2021, shows smoke and steam rising from towers at the coal-fired Urumqi thermal power plant in Urumqi in western China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. — Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The US government did not specify the number of people affected by the measure, nor their identity or rank. The note also does not explain what prompted the repressive measures.
President Joe Biden is trying to pressure Beijing to use its influence over Russia to end the invasion of Ukraine, or at least refrain from supporting the Russian government.
Blinken said in his statement that there are attempts at “harassment, intimidation, surveillance and kidnapping” of people belonging to Chinese ethnic or religious minorities, “including those seeking refuge abroad and US citizens defending these vulnerable populations.”
The secretary of state called on the Chinese government to “stop” “trying to silence American Uighur activists” by rejecting exit permits from the country requested by their relatives in China.
China’s government denies the allegations.
Accusers say minority Chinese are sent to political re-education camps — more than a million Uighurs, a Muslim minority who live in Xinjiang, in the north-west of the country, are said to have been sent to these camps, where they are forced to do forced labor. .
“We call on the Chinese government to end its genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, its repressive policies in Tibet, its turnaround against fundamental freedoms in Hong Kong and human rights violations, and in particular violations of religious freedom. , in other parts of the country”, concluded Blinken.