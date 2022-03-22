US Says Myanmar Army Committed Genocide in Widespread, Systematic Attack on Muslim Minority | World

The United States has formally determined that the Myanmar army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in a violent campaign against the Rohingya minority, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
Blinken also said that as long as the military junta is in power, no one in the country will be safe.
- Share by WhatsApp
- Share via Telegram
In announcing the decision, Blinken said that the attacks against the Rohingya were widespread and systematic and that the evidence points to a clear intention to destroy the minority (the Rohingya are overwhelmingly Muslim).
- The dangerous journey of Rohingya refugees who brave the sea in search of safety
- Rohingya refugees ask Facebook for R$850 billion in compensation for hate speech in Myanmar
Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar are seen near Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, on Oct 10, 2017 — Photo: Reuters/Damir Sagolj/File Photo
The definition could boost efforts to hold Myanmar’s generals accountable and prevent further atrocities, US officials believe. Activists welcomed the measure but called for concrete measures, such as tougher sanctions on the military junta.
In his speech at the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, the top US diplomat read aloud horrifying and tragic accounts of victims, who suffered rape, torture and gunshots to the head.
The Myanmar Armed Forces launched a military operation in 2017 that forced at least 730,000 Rohingya to leave their homes and flee to neighboring Bangladesh. In 2021, the country’s military seized power in a coup.
“Since the coup, we are seeing the Burmese military forces employ the same tactics. Only now is the military attacking anyone in Burma that it sees as opposing or harmful to its repressive command,” Blinken said. “For those who didn’t understand before the coup, the brutal violence employed by the military forces since February 2021 has made it clear that no one in Burma will be safe from atrocities while they are in power,” he added.