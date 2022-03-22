Video: Plane crash with 132 in China caught on security camera

A Boeing 737-800 of the Chinese airline China Eastern Airlines with 132 people on board crashed into mountains in southern China during a domestic flight on Monday (21). Images from a monitoring camera by the mining company Wuzhou Beichen Mining, installed almost 6 km from the crash site, recorded the moment of the plane’s crash.

The plane was flying from Kunming city, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong. The aircraft, with 123 passengers and nine crew on board, lost contact over the city of Wuzhou, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and the airline said.

There is still no information on the number of victims of the accident in Guangzi, a region in southwest China.

The plane, which Flightradar24 said was six years old, was cruising at an altitude of 29,100 feet at 4:20 am EDT. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, the data showed it had descended to 9,075 feet.

In another 20 seconds, its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet, indicating a vertical descent of 31,000 feet per minute, Flightradar24 said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged investigators to determine the cause of the crash as soon as possible to ensure “absolute” aviation safety, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

* With information from Reuters

