War breaks out in Kiev and Zelensky rejects Russia’s ‘ultimatums’; a summary of the day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected “ultimatums” presented by Russia, which defended the bombing of a shopping center in the capital, Kiev, which killed eight people.

“Ukraine cannot accept any ultimatum from Russia. First, they will have to destroy us all, only then will their ultimatums be respected.” suspensionrejecting Moscow’s demands.

Russia demands that the cities of Kharkiv (northwest), Mariupol (southeast) and Kiev surrender, said the Ukrainian head of state.

But “neither the residents of Kharkiv, nor those of Mariupol, nor those of Kiev, nor I, can do that,” added Zelensky, who added that any “compromise” reached in Russian negotiations would have to be submitted to a “referendum” in Ukraine. .

In parallel, Ukraine called on China to “play an important role” in ending the conflict.

The city of Mariupol (Credit: SATELLITE IMAGE ©2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP)

key objective

The Kremlin military command had announced an ultimatum to the Mariupol authorities by 5 am on March 21 to respond to eight pages of demands. According to the Ukrainians, the demands amount to a surrender.

Like Zelensky, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk rejected the Russian ultimatum and said Moscow should, in return, allow blocked residents to leave the city.

Mariupol’s defenders “play a huge role in destroying the enemy’s plans and improving our defense,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

“Today, Mariupol is saving Kiev, Dnipro and Odessa. Everyone needs to understand,” she added.

Nearly 350,000 people are stuck without water or electricity in Mariupol, which has been bombed by Russian troops for nearly a month.

Mariupol is a key objective in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war, because it constitutes a land bridge between Russian forces on the southwestern Crimean peninsula and Russian-controlled territoryto the north and east.

bombed shopping center

On Monday, Russian bombs hit several targets, including a shopping center in Kiev, killing at least eight people, according to prosecutors.

The reporters from AFP they saw six covered corpses lying on the floor in the Retroville mall.

An Orthodox priest walking among the dead muttered prayers while cursing “Russian terrorists”.

“My apartment shook from the force of the blast. I thought the building was going to collapse,” said Vladimir, 65, who lives nearby.

Russia claimed to have attacked the shopping center with “long-range precision weapons” because the building was “not operational” and was being used as a weapons warehouse.

In the north, authorities urged Novoselytsya residents to take refuge after an ammonia “leak” at a nearby chemical factory, amid intense fighting in the area.

In Kherson, a southern city occupied by Russian forces, a demonstration was dispersed by the military with automatic weapons fire and tear gas. At least one person was injured.

And, to the victims of the war, there was also Boris Romantschenko, 96, a survivor of several Nazi camps. He died in the bombing of his building in Kharkiv, the German Foundation for the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Monuments said on Monday.

sanctions

Away from the front lines, the leaders of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy returned to urgent conversations about the war.

In a separate meeting, European Union foreign ministers in Brussels studied new sanctions against Russia.

Some members of the bloc are pushing for an embargo on Russian oil and gas, but Germany is against the move, warning it could trigger social unrest.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that such an “embargo would have a very serious influence on the world oil market, a negative influence on the European energy market,” he said.

oil high

Oil prices, already soared by the conflict in Ukraine, rose again on Monday, above US$ 110 a barrel.

Energy prices and security of supply are among the points raised at an EU meeting on Thursday (24) in Brussels, with the presence of US President Joe Biden.

The American president will also participate in a meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and one of the G7, in Brussels. The following day, Friday, Biden travels to Poland, where he meets with President Andrzej Duda. On the agenda is the debate on a joint response to the humanitarian crisis that took two million Ukrainians to the neighboring country.

On Monday, Biden urged companies to protect themselves from any cyberattacks committed by Russia in response to sanctions.

Biden was heavily criticized by Russia after the US president branded Putin a “war criminal”.

“This type of statement by the American president, which is not worthy of a high-ranking politician, has brought Russian-American relations to the brink of rupture,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In Russia, a court today banned Facebook and Instagram for their “extremist” activities. The move reinforces Moscow’s attempt to control the information circulating about the offensive in Ukraine.

Humanitarian conditions are worsening in the Russian-speaking regions of southern and eastern Ukraine, as well as in the north near Kiev.

Nearly ten million Ukrainians have fled their homes, the UN reports, adding that a third of them have gone abroad.

The repercussions of the war extend beyond the region and there are fears that it will lead to famine in some parts of the world, as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of agricultural products.