War in Ukraine: Russia's military mistakes in the conflict

  Jonathan Beale
  BBC News Defense Reporter

Abandoned Russian tanks

Russia has one of the largest and most powerful armed forces in the world, but the invasion of Ukraine has left a different image of that. Many military analysts in the United States and European countries have been surprised by its performance on the battlefield so far.

Military advances appear to have stalled and some question whether Russia will be able to recover from the losses it has suffered. This week, a NATO serviceman told the BBC: “The Russians have clearly not achieved their goals and they probably won’t.”

So what went wrong? I spoke to military and intelligence officers in the US and European countries about the mistakes Russia made.

wrong assumptions

The first Russian mistake was to underestimate the strength of the resistance and the capabilities of Ukraine’s own armed forces, which are much smaller than those of Russia. Russia has an annual defense budget of more than $60 billion (BRL 300 billion), compared to Ukraine’s spending of just over $4 billion (BRL 20 billion).

