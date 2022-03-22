“We are not accepted because they are afraid of Russia,” says Zelensky of NATO

posted on 03/21/2022 19:05



(credit: STR / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

Any “compromise” in negotiations with Russia to end the conflict will be submitted to a referendum in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Ukrainian regional public media on Monday (21/3).

“I explained to all the negotiating groups: when they talk about all these changes (which would appear in a possible agreement, ndlr), which could be historic (…), we will reach a referendum,” he told Suspiln, a Ukrainian information portal.

“People will have to decide on some forms of compromise. And (the compromises) will come out of our talks” with Russia, he added.

Zelensky referred to the key issue of NATO, an organization that his country will not be able to join, as he recently acknowledged.

“We already understand them. We are not accepted (at NATO), because they (its members) are afraid of Russia. That’s all.

“There are NATO countries that want to be the guarantors of (Ukraine’s) security (…), that are willing to do everything that the Alliance should do if we were members. And I think that’s a normal compromise,” added Zelensky.

Russia says it wants assurance that Ukraine will never join NATO. The organization was created to protect Europe from the threat of the Soviet Union at the beginning of the Cold War and then expanded, with the incorporation of new members, to the vicinity of Russia.