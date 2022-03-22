What Abramovich did to not lose R$8.5 billion yachts

The target of sanctions being imposed on Russian oligarchs close to Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who leads the invasion of Ukraine, Roman Abramovich does what he can to try to keep his assets. According to a report by the British newspaper Daily Star, the magnate ‘hided’ his two yachts – together valued at R$ 8.5 billion – in Turkish waters to avoid both being seized through possible penalties imposed by the British government.

Since the beginning of the war, the vessel called Solaris left the Caribbean, passed through the northern Canary Islands and continued its journey towards Turkey. The other yacht, named Eclipse, departed Barcelona and headed towards the southern coast of Italy before arriving in Turkish waters, where they would be jurisdictionally safe.

With armored windows, anti-missile defense protection, two helipads, three attached boats and a mini-submarine, the Eclipse is considered the safest yacht on the planet. At 165.5 meters long and weighing 13,000 tons, it is the second largest yacht of its kind on the planet and can accommodate up to 70 guests in its 24 rooms.

Built by renowned shipbuilder Blohm & Voss, the Eclipse took five years to complete, launching in 2010. At the time, Abramovich paid £300 million (approximately R$2 billion in current figures). But now, US company Atlas Marine Systems estimates the vessel is worth 1.1 billion pounds.

Solaris has eight floors, 48 ​​cabins and accommodates 36 guests and a crew of 60 people. Like the Eclipse, it has a missile detection system and bulletproof windows. According to the website SuperYatch Fan, it has an estimated value of $600 million.