What are alkaline foods for?

It’s all about pH. The health of the human body depends on the pH value it has and alkaline foods are those that free the body from acidity that makes it unhealthy.

An acidic organism is understood to be one that is between 0-7 on a pH scale. The most neutral value is 7 and anything higher than that (between 7-14) is considered alkaline.



According to a study by the University of Alberta in Canada, the human body needs an average pH of 7.4 to be healthy.

However, this value is a general and ideal average. This is because the pH varies depending on the part of the body, with the skin pH, for example, being 5.5, while the pH of the digestive tract varies between 1.5 and 7.0.

To find the ideal pH for the body – or, at least, one that promotes health – there are those who adhere to an alkaline diet, which, according to doctor Stephan Domenig, is not a fad diet, nor a food plan that makes that go hungry.

“It is a philosophy of nutrition that will guarantee good health and the maintenance of the most suitable weight for you”, reads in The Alkaline Cure [Vogais].



Alkaline foods. the power of cleaning

There are several studies carried out on the impact of food on the pH of the human body. A good part defends the importance of alkaline diet. But what does that consist of?

In practice, it is a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and nuts. It excludes any and all processed foods and gives priority to food in its most natural state.

“Alkaline nutrition is intended to maintain the body’s pH balance, preferably close to neutrality, with the intake of more alkaline foods to the detriment of more acidic foods”, reads the book. The Alkaline Diet Cure [Lua de Papel].

These foods act as a kind of protective shield for the body, as they are normally rich in calcium, magnesium and potassium – minerals that are very important for the immune system.

By promoting an alkaline pH, this type of diet reduces the risk of cancer – as it stops the inflammatory action -, preserves bone health, improves muscle condition and takes care of cognitive ability.

An alkaline diet is even able to stop premature aging.

But following an alkaline diet isn’t just about choosing the right foods. The way they are made is also important and Alexandre Fernandes and Duarte Alves reveal in the book the best ways to alkalize food.

To alkalize milk, for example, just boil it for 15 minutes with a cabbage leaf.



Foods with acidic action

“An acidic organism is a magnet for the development of diseases”, say the authors in their work.

Among the foods that cause greater acidity in the body – and, as a result, are unhealthy – are red meat, fish, dairy products, eggs, cereals, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages.

But there is more, says the book by the two Portuguese experts that healthy foods such as plums, chickpeas, cocoa, yogurt and rice can also have an acidic action.

And the list is much longer than you can imagine!



Among the many consequences of an overly acidic organism are hormonal changes, heartburn, weak hair and nails, cellulite, constipation, cellulite, lack of concentration, excess weight, dry skin, pain, insomnia, inflammation , cancer.

