What are the prospects for the Russia-Ukraine negotiations? – DW – 03/21/2022

Russia’s war against Ukraine is in its fourth week. Amid the news of fighting and casualties, there are also reports of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. After a few meetings in Belarus, negotiations are now taking place via videoconference. So far, no concrete results.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will not give up on its “plan” until Kiev fulfills its main demands: Ukraine’s “demilitarization”, “denazification” and “neutral status”.

Previously, the Kremlin also demanded that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and the self-proclaimed “people’s republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent. In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown himself willing to give up membership of NATO.

While little concrete information about the talks is being officially released, an article by Financial Times last week caused an uproar: there would be “substantial progress” in the negotiations, and a 15-point plan would be under discussion.

According to the publication, Kiev would be ready to give up its desire to join NATO and not to park weapons systems on foreign military bases in the country. As protection against Russia, Ukraine wants security guarantees from the US, UK and Turkey. Ukrainian representatives say Kiev needs legally binding guarantees.

Neutrality over NATO membership?

Alyona Hetmanchuk, head of the New Europe observatory in Kiev, calls the situation “absurd”. “You have to first agree on a ceasefire and then carry out concrete negotiations. Currently, the more intense the negotiations, the more bombings are carried out,” he said.

She describes Ukraine’s alleged willingness to agree to a status of neutrality as the ultimate “grant”. “Not just because NATO membership is a constitutional objective, but because it is supported by an unprecedented majority,” says the expert.

The offer is linked to security guarantees that would effectively replace Article 5 of the NATO Charter on collective security and the objective of providing mutual defense by military and political means if one of the organization’s members is threatened by an external state.

Hetmanchuk said, however, that this is something “quite illusory”, because there would be no willingness on the part of NATO countries to provide such guarantees to Ukraine. Russia is also unlikely to agree to this, he says.

The expert describes the recognition of Crimea and the Donbass region, which is home to Donetsk and Lugansk, as a “red line” for Kiev. “That would represent a complete capitulation,” she stresses.

She doubts the negotiations will be successful, but believes they should “improve the humanitarian situation and show the world that Ukraine is willing to make certain concessions”.

Moscow no longer talks about Zelensky’s ouster

In negotiations with Ukraine, when humanitarian corridors were first discussed, “a conversation about more fundamental issues seemed to be starting,” said Andrei Kortunov, director of the Russian Council on Foreign Policy Affairs.

“There were statements that ‘denazification’ would require a restart of the Ukrainian state project, perhaps new elections and the removal of right-wing nationalist forces from the political arena. Now there is a reduced agenda. .

According to the expert, Moscow’s main demand concerns the desired accession of Kiev to NATO and cooperation with the military alliance. As for the reconnaissance of Donetsk and Lugansk, this question could be left aside indefinitely, and Kortunov considers a possible withdrawal of Russian troops from territories conquered since the beginning of the war.

No security guarantees

Robert Brinkley, a former British ambassador to Ukraine, does not expect a breakthrough in negotiations between Moscow and Kiev, which he says could only happen when “both sides are ready for it”. But, for him, the two countries are still trying to “improve their positions”.

Brinkley did not respond directly when asked whether the UK would give Ukraine security guarantees. He recalled Ukraine’s negative experience with the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, when nuclear powers Russia, the US and the UK pledged to respect the country’s sovereignty and borders in exchange for renouncing nuclear weapons inherited from the former Soviet Union.

“That document offered no guarantee [de segurança]so I think Ukraine will look very carefully” at the terms of a new deal, Brinkley said, also citing NATO’s stance of not sending troops to Ukraine or making planes available to enforce a no-fly zone – one of the calls for Kiev.

Representatives from Russia and Ukraine during negotiations on March 28 Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BELTA/AFP

Putin wants to buy time?

Former German ambassador to Kiev Hans-Jürgen Heimsoeth expects a result of the negotiations in just a few weeks. For him, both sides are conducting the talks “for reasons of public relations”, but there are differences: while the Russian leadership is intransigent, Ukraine is open to discuss the issue of neutrality and foreign military bases.

Journalist Winfried Schneider-Deters, who lived for a long time in Ukraine, is the only one among the experts interviewed who describes the negotiations as a “smokescreen”.

“It’s a deceptive maneuver by Putin. He wants to calm the West by giving a sense of security and letting peace appear on the horizon, so that the West stops supporting Ukraine with weapons”, considers the expert.

“It’s also a maneuver to buy time. After the first offensive failed so miserably, he needs to gather his strength for a second wave of attacks.”

President Putin is looking for a “military solution”, says Schneider-Deters. At the same time, Kiev also needs these negotiations “to pull itself together and train the volunteers who come forward to fight.”

Citing the Budapest Memorandum, he stated that Ukraine should not accept security guarantees. While the West does not fight in Ukraine, it could continue to supply weapons, he says. For the analyst, the war will still last a long time.