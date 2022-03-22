What is the Dimensity 9000 chip and how it might impact Samsung’s generation A

Samsung plans to soon launch a new smartphone that features the newly launched Dimensity 9000 processor. And, it seems, it could be the Galaxy A53 Pro or even the Galaxy S22 FE. This is what a rumor published on the Chinese social network Weibo says, and released by the website Notebook Check.

Developed by MediaTek and released late last year, the Dimensity 9000 is a 4nm “Flagship” chipset from TSMC, which comes with the ARM X2 architecture and features 8MB of L3 cache, plus 6MB of “Flagship” cache. system”. It also supports 18-bit with a transfer rate of 9 gigapixels, supporting cameras up to 320 MP.

Translating into Portuguese, the new chip is one of MediaTek’s most powerful platforms, with tests (below) showing that it is second only to Apple’s A15. I know the super performance of the Snapdragon 888, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200.

Geekbench 5 results for some processors pic.twitter.com/y7K6mS1Wya — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 24, 2022

Samsung with Dimension 9000

For now, the new chip is present in Oppo’s Find X5 Pro, not yet officially sold in Brazil. At Samsung, the debut device of the Dimensity 9000 still raises doubts.

The first is that, to date, Samsung has yet to release any Pro models on recent “A” generation handsets, making the potential existence of the Galaxy A53 Pro doubtful. But if it does launch, it would be a major change in direction for Samsung.

In addition, the source claims that the chip will arrive in a South Korean device that has a 4500 mAh battery. The new Galaxy A series phones have 5000mAh batteries.

The Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S21 FE phones have 4500mAh batteries, but even so, a Dimensity 9000 in the Galaxy S22 FE would be a bold choice for the manufacturer. All because the expected launch price of the device in the US is US$ 700 (R$ 3,500), while the rumor points to a cell phone costing between US$ 470 and US$ 630.

According to Android Police, the MediaTek chipset is more likely to launch in a Galaxy A83 or A93. However, the site considers that it is still too early to make any projections and that we should have news in the coming weeks (or months).