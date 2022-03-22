what it is, causes, symptoms and treatments

In the ranking of the diseases that people fear the most, having a tumor ranks first. But what would explain, then, the fact that one type of cancer, cervical cancer, which can be prevented and treated, is in fourth place among the causes of death of women from cancer in Brazil? The answer may be a lack of access to information, women’s health education and medical care.

Also known as cervical cancer, this tumor is the third most common among women and has as its main cause some types of the HPV virus (Human Papillomavirus), whose transmission occurs through sexual contact. Worldwide, each year, there are 500,000 new cases, while in Brazil, there are about 17,000 in the same period. The data are from Inca (National Cancer Institute).

As it is considered a serious public health problem, since 2018 the WHO (World Health Organization), PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Societies) have joined efforts to change this situation. painting.

Thus, a global campaign is underway to reach the milestone of 90% of girls vaccinated up to 15 years of age by 2030, 70% of women screened through specific screening tests (pap smear or DNA-HPV test), and 90% treatment of lesions that precede the tumor and invasive cancer.

Understand what cervical cancer is

This disease results from the disordered growth and multiplication of cells. When this happens in the lower part of the uterus that connects to the vagina, a region known as the cervix or cervix, it is called cervical cancer or cervical cancer.

What causes this type of cancer?

The main cause of cervical cancer is a persistent infection with high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) (oncogenic, that is, capable of causing cancer). Transmission of these viruses occurs through sexual contact (vaginal, oral or anal), skin-to-skin contact in the genital region or sharing sex toys.

It is estimated that the risk of having this type of infection, at least once in a lifetime, is around 50%. Despite being more frequent among women, in 90% of them the body’s defense system will take care of defending them. However, in 10% of them, the infection will progress, causing local lesions that can lead to cancer.

Learn about the different types of HPV

There are over 100 variations of these viruses. Some of them are considered low risk, such as HPV 6 and HPV 11, but they cause genital and/or anal warts.

On the other hand, HPV 16 and HPV 18 are high risk and are responsible for more than 75% of cervical tumors. And not only that: they are also related to cancers of the vagina, penis, anus, mouth and throat.

Who is most susceptible to this type of cancer?

All people who have a cervix can get cervical cancer (women, trans men, non-binary people, intersex people with a cervix), and there is a peak prevalence in the early years of sexual activity.

The conditions described below are also considered risk factors — which may influence, but are not always directly linked to, cancer:

Be between 35 and 49 years old

unprotected sexual activity

Having multiple unprotected sex partners

Having other STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), such as genital herpes

Changes in the body’s defenses (immunosuppression due to diseases, use of certain medications, transplants, HIV/AIDS, etc.)

tobacco use

Socioeconomic problems (which make it difficult to access preventive exams)

Having had many pregnancies or pregnancies before age 17

Past tumors (vagina, vulva, bladder, kidneys)

Prolonged use of oral contraceptives without medical supervision recommended

It is important to know that most men are asymptomatic carriers of the HPV virus, therefore, unprotected sex increases the risk of infection in the most susceptible groups.

Learn how to recognize symptoms

One of the characteristics of this type of cancer is that it progresses slowly. Thus, most of the time, in the initial stage of the disease, he has no symptoms (he is asymptomatic).

However, in a more advanced stage of the disease, the following manifestations may be observed:

Bleeding (even if reduced) between periods

Bleeding more intense and longer than usual

Bleeding after sex or during a gynecological exam

Pain during sexual intercourse

intense discharge

fetid odor

urinary symptoms

pelvic pain

Bleeding in stool

pain to evacuate

When noticing any of these symptoms or signs, it is recommended to look for a gynecologist for evaluation. Any cancer diagnosed early (in its early stages) greatly improves a woman’s chances of cure and survival.

How is the diagnosis made?

At the time of the appointment, the doctor will listen to your complaint, survey your health history and also perform the gynecological exam.

The specialist will also request the Pap smear or the DNA-HPV test (option for private medical services, from the age of 30), capable of detecting possible changes in the cells of the uterine cervix.

The gynecologist Ricardo Ney Oliveira Cobucci explains that “if any abnormality is found, the doctor will request a new exam, the colposcopy, which is nothing more than the use of a microscope for genital examination that also allows the doctor to identify places for the removal of material of the cervix (biopsy), whose analysis will determine the presence of cancer or precursor lesions [que antecedem o tumor]”.

Eventually, imaging tests, such as MRI, may also be useful to investigate the stage of the disease (staging).

How is the treatment done?

According to Agnaldo Lopes, president of Febrasgo, the treatment is always individualized because it depends on several situations such as location, tumor size, staging, age and even the patient’s interest in becoming pregnant.

“As a general rule, for more early diseases, treatments will be more conservative; for more advanced diseases, treatments will be more aggressive.”

Thus, gynecologists and oncologists have the following therapeutic strategies at their disposal:

High frequency surgery (CAF) or cold scalpel conization – is the main treatment, especially in low- and high-grade injuries [menor ou pré-câncer, respectivamente]with a 100% cure perspective;

is the main treatment, especially in low- and high-grade injuries [menor ou pré-câncer, respectivamente]with a 100% cure perspective; oncological surgery – partial or complete removal of the cervix, radical removal of the uterus and cervix, and may also include ovaries and fallopian tubes (radical hysterectomy). In some cases, lymph nodes may also be removed (pelvic lymphadenectomy);

partial or complete removal of the cervix, radical removal of the uterus and cervix, and may also include ovaries and fallopian tubes (radical hysterectomy). In some cases, lymph nodes may also be removed (pelvic lymphadenectomy); Radiotherapy – radiation can be used inside (brachytherapy) or outside the body, or used alone, in less severe cases;

radiation can be used inside (brachytherapy) or outside the body, or used alone, in less severe cases; Chemotherapy – the use of drugs to fight cancer cells can be combined with radiotherapy for the same purpose. It can also be indicated as the main treatment, to stop bleeding or before surgery to reduce the tumor.

Laser or minimally invasive surgery and specific drugs (immunotherapy) are also options, but they are not yet accessible to the majority of the population.

Possible complications

In advanced cases they are similar to other types of tumors: pain, kidney failure, bleeding problems, lymphedema (accumulation of lymphatic fluid), hydronephrosis (dilation of the kidneys).

Can it be prevented?

Although it is not always possible to prevent a tumor, cervical cancer is considered a preventable disease.

“We have a unique tracking and prevention model, a window of opportunity that allows us to act directly on HPV, through the vaccine, preventing young people from coming into contact with the disease. And even if that happens, the pre-cancer lesion can be diagnosed early through Pap smear”, says Glauco Baiocchi Neto, leader of the Gynecological Tumors Reference Center at AC Camargo Cancer Center (SP).

Thus, the best way to prevent yourself is to get vaccinated (primary prevention), and to undergo periodic screening tests (secondary prevention), a measure that can be adopted from the age of 25, if you already have a sexual life. , and up to age 64. The guidelines are contained in the Brazilian Guidelines for the Screening of Cervical Cancer (Inca and Ministry of Health).

What vaccines should I take?

There are 2 types of them: bivalent (which protects against HPV 16 and 18), and quadrivalent (guarantees protection against HPV 6, 11, 16,18). The latter is available free of charge on the SUS (Unified Health System) for the following groups:

Girls – 9 to 14 years old

Boys – 11 to 14 years old

Immunosuppressed women (with HIV/AIDS, cancer or who have had a transplant, etc.) – from 9 to 45 years old (with a doctor’s prescription)

Immunosuppressed men – 9 to 26 years old

The other age groups may have access to vaccines, when indicated by the doctor, in private services. The age limit for the quadrivalent type, according to Anvisa, is 9 to 45 years for women, and 9 to 26 years for men. The bivalent is indicated for women aged between 10 and 25 years.

How often do I have to do the Pap smear?

Consultations with the gynecologist should take place at least once a year, at which time a pap smear should be requested. After two consecutive normal exams performed one year apart, it can be performed every 3 years. Care with gynecological health, however, must be constant.

Sources: Agnaldo Lopespresident of Febrasgo (Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations); Glauco Baiocchi Netodirector of the Department of Gynecology Oncology and leader of the Reference Center for Gynecological Tumors at AC Camargo Cancer Center (SP); Ricardo Ney Oliveira Cobuccigynecologist and obstetrician with a doctorate in health sciences, coordinator of the Cervical Pathology Outpatient Clinic at the Januário Cicco Maternity School of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte, which is part of the Ebserh Network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company) and professor of the Medicine course at UnP (Universidade Potiguar/Anima/Inspirali). Medical review: Ricardo Ney Oliveira Cobucci.

References: Inca (National Cancer Institute); Febrasgo; SBim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations); WHO (World Health Organization); Fowler JR, Maani EV, Jack BW. Cervical Cancer. [Atualizado em 2021 Jul 7]. In: StatPearls [Internet]. Treasure Island (FL): StatPearls Publishing; 2022 Jan-. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK431093/.