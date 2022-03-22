WhatsApp should finally expand function launched months ago

It’s been a while since WhatsApp started testing its ability to connect multiple devices without having to be linked to a smartphone. Now, after a few months, the function, present in the beta and desktop version of the service, should finally arrive for all users of the app on cell phones in the coming months.

The information is from WABetainfo, a site specializing in data about the beta version of the messenger. According to informants, the update should arrive for iOS and Android by the end of April, but without a specific date. The update should also fix bugs and make improvements across the multi-device service, which has received some criticism from PC users.

The main advantage of the new update should be the possibility of connecting, for example, a tablet, without the need to link with the smartphone. It is currently possible to do this on up to four PCs. However, the current process is still seen by many users as being quite slow.

Image: WABetainfo

WhatsApp and the change in audios

WhatsApp has started to modify some details in its traditional audio system in recent times. After allowing you to speed up the voice and change the look to add soundbars, WhatsApp is now testing a new function that can help those who use the messenger to optimize the time while listening to a message.

Also according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp is adding in the beta version a new function that allows the user to leave the conversation and access another one while listening to an audio. That is, you no longer need to remain in the specific conversation to continue listening to a voice message.

