which Apple smartphone is the best?

The iPhone SE (2022) just arrived has already planted a doubt: is it better than the iPhone 11 (2019)? The two devices have very similar features and similar prices.

Apple’s new phone is basically the iPhone SE (2020) with two crucial differences:

5G mobile internet network compatibility

A15 Bionic processor (also present in iPhone 13 and 13 Mini)

The iPhone 11, on the other hand, has a more modern look, facial recognition sensor and dual camera, so it seems to be more interesting than the model presented two years later.

Do you want to understand this dilemma in detail? See the comparison below tilt and find out which device is best for you.

iPhone SE 2022: 138.4mm x 67.3mm x 7.3mm (H x W x L); and 144 g (weight)

iPhone 11: 150.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm (H x W x L); and 194 g (weight)

The iPhone SE design is an old acquaintance. It is the same one adopted by Apple before the creation of the facial recognition sensor.

Anyone who has an iPhone 6 will find it very similar. It even has a retro vibe.

The iPhone 11 already drinks from the source of the iPhone X, which marked the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Apple smartphone. That is, the use of the frontal area is considerably greater.

It’s bigger and heavier than the iPhone SE. In the end, it’s a matter of taste.

Verdict: A tie

iPhone SE 2022: 4.7 inches (10.6 cm), IPS LCD, HD resolution (1334 x 750 pixels), 60 Hz

iPhone 11: 6.1 inch (15.4 cm), IPS LCD, HD+ resolution (1,792 x 828 pixels), 60 Hz

The screens are different in size and unlocking method.

The iPhone SE uses the Touch ID fingerprint sensor and the same design as the iPhone SE 2020.

The iPhone 11 uses the Face ID facial recognition sensor and Apple’s most modern design at the time of its release. Also, bigger screen and better resolution.

Verdict: iPhone 11

iPhone SE: Unknown

iPhone 11: 3,110 mAh

Apple did not disclose the battery capacity of the 2022 iPhone SE, but said it was designed to last up to two hours longer than the 2020 SE model, which had a 1,821mAh battery.

In the 2020 iPhone SE battery test by tilt, the cell phone played an hour of video on YouTube and another 1h50 of a movie on Netflix (with wi-fi connection). The battery went from 100% to 60% in the meantime. In other words, autonomy was not the device’s strong point.

The iPhone 11 has a much larger battery of 3,110 mAh.

In tests by Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 11 spent 11 hours and 16 minutes on a single battery charge.

Verdict: iPhone 11

iPhone SE: 12 MP wide-angle (rear); 7 MP (front)

iPhone 11: 12 MP wide-angle and 12 MP ultra-wide (rear); 12 MP (front)

rear

When it comes to photography, the iPhone 11 is more versatile — it starts with having two rear cameras instead of one.

With the device, you can take pictures with angles of 80 or 120 degrees. That is, it is easy to frame several people in the photo or a large landscape.

On the iPhone SE, the image resolution is the same as the camera on the iPhone 11, but there’s no camera with an ultra-wide lens (like the GoPro’s wide-angle).

For footage, both shoot in 4K resolution.

Verdict: iPhone 11

Front

The 7 MP front camera is the iPhone SE’s weak point. It may even be good for quick recordings when needed, but the iPhone 11 camera has more resolution in images.

The most suitable use for the front camera of the iPhone SE is in video calls, and even then, the image quality will not be the best.

Apple promotes image post-processing technology as an advantage of the iPhone SE, but this is an attempt to fix a hardware problem using software.

Verdict: iPhone 11

iPhone SE: A15 Bionic (hex-core), 4 GB of RAM, available in 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage

iPhone 11: A13 Bionic (hexa-core), 4 GB of RAM; available with 64, 128 and 256 GB of storage

The big point that separates the two smartphones is the processor. The iPhone SE has the most advanced chip and therefore reigns supreme in the field of performance. That doesn’t mean the iPhone 11, which has the A13 Bionic, is bad.

What should be considered here is how many years you plan to keep the device. If it’s a long-term purchase, it always makes more sense to choose the cell phone that has the newest SIM card.

Over the years, both the iPhone’s operating system and applications can become more complex and require more and more processing power. That’s why the newest chip is important.

Another point about the iPhone SE is its 5G internet compatibility. This is something that the iPhone 11 lacks. Here, considering that 5G is not yet widely offered in Brazil, we are back to the point of planned usage time.

A 5G capable product is more “future proof” than one that only has 4G network compatibility.

Verdict: iPhone SE

iPhone SE: from BRL 3,779 in cash (64 GB)

iPhone 11: BRL 4,499.10 in cash (64 GB)

The price difference between the two devices is small but considerable.

Is the higher price worth it just for the newer processor and 5G network? Only for those who really miss these features on a daily basis.

Otherwise, the iPhone 11, despite having more time on the market, is a more rational choice when considering the work as a whole. In addition to having a newer look, it still offers more screen, more camera and more battery.

Therefore, the iPhone SE presents itself as an option for those who have a more limited budget and plan to keep the product for several years.

Anyone who can spend a little more on a smartphone and not think about keeping it for more than two years makes a better choice when opting for the iPhone 11.

Verdict: A tie