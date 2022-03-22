Why is Mariupol strategically important to Russia?

Located in southeastern Ukraine, close to Crimea, the city of Mariupol has been the main target of bombing by Russian troops in recent days. Its geographic position is one of the reasons that make it important in Russia’s strategy, according to experts heard by the UOL.

Mariupol is a municipality on the Sea of ​​Azov. “The Russians’ intention is to take the port, thus denying Ukraine access to the sea”, explains geographer Tito Lívio Barcellos Pereira, who holds a master’s degree in political science from the Instituto de Estudos Estratégicos at the UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense).

With the taking of the city, Russia could, for example, land more supplies by sea and also soldiers for its troops.

Before invading Ukraine 27 days ago, the army commanded by Vladimir Putin positioned along the Ukrainian coast ships loaded with tanks, armored vehicles and soldiers, ready to land in the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Azov.

At that time, the Russian goal was already to encircle cities in the region to prevent Ukraine from accessing the sea and create a direct connection with the Crimean peninsula — annexed by the Russians in 2014 — and the Donbass region to the east, where the two self-proclaimed breakaway republics Lugansk and Donetsk, recently recognized by Moscow.

Since the invasion, Mariupol has suffered an escalation of attacks, which have left the city without water, electricity and heating – according to the city, the military forces destroyed almost 80% of the municipality’s infrastructure.

On March 14, a maternity hospital was bombed — a pregnant woman and her baby died after the attack. A few days earlier, on March 10, Ukraine accused Vladimir Putin’s army of attacking the humanitarian corridor created for civilians to leave the city. Late last week, a theater that served as a refuge for hundreds of civilians was also hit. One person was seriously injured.

“Bombs are falling every ten minutes. Russian navy warships are bombing,” Captain Svyatoslay Palamar of the Azov National Guard Regiment in Mariupol told CNN International on Monday.

Ukrainian authorities also accuse Russia of bringing women and children who live in the city by force into the country.

Mariupol is not just a tragedy for Ukraine, it is a tragedy for the whole world, it is an ongoing war crime committed by the Russian Federation.”

Dmitry Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, yesterday

If Russia succeeds in taking Mariupol, the country will have full maritime control of the region. “This means a blockade of Ukraine in the Sea of ​​Azov and the Black Sea”, says Lucas Rezende, professor at the Department of Political Science at UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

fleeing population

As of last week, at least 10% of the city’s 430,000 residents had left the city, according to Ukrainian authorities — some of them headed to Zaporozhye, about 200 km away.

Svetlana Kuryacha left from Mariupol and said that the local scenario is one of heavy bombing. “The people who lived across the street from me were all burned to death. Now all that’s left is their bones on the floor,” he told the UOL.

For Professor Rezende, from a military point of view, the emptying of the city favors the Russian occupation. “I have no doubt that evacuation and humanitarian corridors are the best ways to protect civilian lives,” he said.

But without the residents, Russia’s takeover of the city could be made easier. “If there is a significant emptying, along with other regions already taken, a future recovery of Ukraine could be difficult”, explains the professor.

On Monday, just over 3,000 residents of Mariupol managed to leave the city, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, reported — on Sunday, that number was more than 7,200 people. .

The geographer Lívio Pereira suggests that one of the ways to try to avoid Russian control would be for Ukraine to move part of its military forces to the city.

“The problem is that these troops that are nearby are also being put at risk by the separatists and the Russians in a kind of envelopment of the regions”, says the geographer. Meanwhile, according to him, Russian aviation is able to operate with “relative freedom” on Ukrainian territory, which further jeopardizes the war efforts of Ukrainian troops.

no surrender

On Sunday (20), the Kremlin military command had announced an ultimatum to the Mariupol authorities until 5 am yesterday to respond to eight pages of demands, which according to the Ukrainians were the equivalent of a surrender.

Ukraine, however, rejected the proposal. According to a separatist leader, Russia expects another week to take the city.

*With Reuters