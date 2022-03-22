Will WhatsApp GB stop working? Understand the risk and see how to recover your account – Tecnologia

On the verge of being completely overthrown since last year, the WhatsApp GB, an Unauthorized version with more features than the normal messenger, returned to the subject this Monday (21). Users report being banned and having their numbers blocked.

Several people are “celebrating” the bans, while others counter and confirm that they are still using GB.

For have WhatsApp GB, you need to have the official version first. The modified app, “clone” of the original, is only available for Android.

WhatsApp GBalthough not a safe optionoffers automatic replies, custom themes, message filters and “do not disturb” function.

How to recover your banned WhatsApp?

GB WhatsApp users who end up banned may eventually be unblocked and return to WhatsApp official. First, you have to wait for your banning time to run out, using a timer that will stay in your app.