Windows 11 gets a new watermark to indicate unsupported hardware

New branding is less invasive compared to branding for non-activated systems

Microsoft is moving forward with plans to alert Windows 11 users who have installed the operating system on unsupported hardware. In a new update for Windows 11, a watermark appeared on the desktop in the lower right corner for unsupported systems, along with a similar warning on the home page of the settings app.

Microsoft was testing these changes last month, but now the company is releasing the Release Preview, which comes just before a full rollout to all Windows 11 users in the coming days. While Microsoft doesn’t mention adding a watermark in their “improvements” list for this update, testers have noticed that it is included.

If Windows 11 is running on unsupported hardware, a new desktop watermark will indicate “System requirements not met. Go to settings to learn more.” It’s similar, but much less intrusive, than the semi-transparent watermark that appears on Windows if you haven’t activated the operating system.



Microsoft allowed Windows 11 on unsupported hardware

It was possible to circumvent Microsoft’s minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 and install the operating system freely, including with an official “tutorial”. Controversial hardware requirements mean that Windows 11 officially only supports Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or AMD Zen+ and Zen2 and higher processors, leaving millions of PCs behind without official support. Anyone who has used the workaround will now start seeing this warning in Windows 11.

Microsoft has used similar warnings for non-activated versions of Windows in the past and restricts features like dark mode, personalization settings and themes from being modified until a system is activated. Microsoft doesn’t seem to be experiencing similar feature restrictions, and the desktop watermark can probably be disabled with some registry changes.

Source: The Verge