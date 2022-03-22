With Bolsonaro in power, vaccination coverage in Brazil registers worst indicators in 20 years

Complete vaccination coverage reached 73.6% of the population last year. In 2015, the year of the beginning of the coup against the elected president Dilma Rousseff, this index reached 95.1% edit

support the 247

ICL

247 – The country that today has 73.6% of the population with a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 (two doses or a single dose) – and is even talking about a fourth dose to face the pandemic – has gone backwards in the fight against other diseases . The Brazilian population has one of the lowest vaccination coverage in the last 20 years against serious diseases, which especially affect children and adolescents. In the past, the average coverage of fully vaccinated people was 60.8% In 2015, the year in which the coup against President-elect Dilma Rousseff began, this rate reached 95.1%, the highest percentage ever recorded.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the study carried out by public policy researcher Marina Bozzetto, from the University of São Paulo (USP), points out that in 2021 the vaccines that had the best coverage rates were those for poliomyelitis or infantile paralysis (52 %), the second dose of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella, with 50.1%) and tetra viral (MMR plus protection against chickenpox, or chickenpox, with 5.7%).

“For comparison purposes, coverage against polio in 2012 was 96.5%, and the disease was considered eradicated in Brazil”, highlights the report. “We were once a model for the world, and look, even measles has returned. It is very important to intensify communication and rescue people who have not been vaccinated”, said Julio Croda, infectologist and researcher at Fiocruz and professor at the Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING