With no progress in peace negotiations, Zelensky defies Russia: see this Monday’s summary (21) – Photos

Ukraine "cannot accept any ultimatum from Russia," Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said on Monday in an interview with regional state media. "Ukraine cannot accept any ultimatum from Russia. First they will have to destroy us all, only then will their ultimatums be respected," he told Suspilne. AFP – 03.21.2022

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks with Ukraine had yet to make any significant progress. Moscow has accused Kiev of stalling peace talks by making unacceptable overtures to Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP – 02.03.2022

Russia has intensified its air and naval operations in Ukraine in the face of resistance from Ukrainian forces, which continue to impede the Russian army's advance into the country, a Pentagon official said on Monday. "Over the last 24 to 48 hours, we've seen an increase in air activity on both sides," the official, who requested anonymity, told reporters. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP – 3.21.2022

Two Ukrainian lions and two tigers arrived on Saturday at a shelter in the north of the Netherlands, said the organization that picked them up at the border between Ukraine and Poland. "There are two male lions, 3 and a half years old and 1 and a half years old, respectively, a 6-month-old male tiger and a 5-year-old tigress", posted on Facebook the association Stichting Leeuw (Lion Foundation), which recovered the cats. on Friday night (18). Reproduction Facebook/Stichting Leeuw

A Moscow court on Monday banned the social networks Facebook and Instagram from operating in Russia, alleging that they carry out "extremist" activities, Russian news agencies reported. "We are complying with the prosecutor's request to ban the activities of the company Meta," parent company of Facebook and Instagram, the judge said, according to the agencies. Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Russia has stocks of most vital medicines for a period of three months to a year, Elena Denisova, deputy director of the country's Department of Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry, said on Monday. "We have monitored most producers of vital and important medicines. We have reserves of three months to a year," said the official in an audience with parliamentarians, according to the Russian news agency Interfax. EFE/EPA/VASILIY ZHLOBSK