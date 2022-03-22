‘Without negotiations we will not be able to end the war’, says Zelensky – International

Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24 (photo: Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, declared this Sunday (20/3), CNN, that he is ready to talk to Vladimir Putin and that without negotiations it will not be possible to end the war.

“I am ready to negotiate with him. I have been ready for two years and I believe that without negotiations we will not be able to end the war,” he said on the program “Fareed Zakaria GPS”, in the fourth week of fighting on Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky defended the several rounds of negotiations that have already taken place between Kiev and Moscow since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th. They were “very valuable,” he said. “If there’s only a 1% chance of stopping this war, we should take advantage of it,” he stressed.

Faced with the Russian offensive to “exterminate” the local population, “we must use all formats, all possibilities of negotiation, all possibilities of talking to Putin”, declared the Ukrainian president.

“If these attempts fail, it would mean that this is a third world war,” said Zelensky, whose government estimated Russian troop casualties at more than 14,000.

Turkey, which is stepping up mediation efforts between the two parties, indicated on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had made progress in their negotiations.

Last month, in a move that some analysts say precipitated the conflict, Putin recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk, and a debate erupted over whether Zelensky could cede those regions as a way to end the war. war.

But this Sunday, the Ukrainian president was defiant: “You cannot simply demand that Ukraine recognize some territories as independent republics,” he said CNN. “We have to conceive a model in which Ukraine does not lose its sovereignty, its territorial integrity,” he declared.