Xbox announces furry controllers for Sonic 2: The Movie

Here’s something you certainly didn’t expect to see today: the Xbox and the paramount revealed two thematic controls of Sonic 2: The Movie, one inspired by the blue hedgehog and the other by Knuckles. But both are hairy.

But the unusual novelty will not be put up for sale, as it is part of a limited draw, which will give both controls to someone lucky in the world. In addition to accessories, the prize also includes a themed Xbox Series S, with a ring portal along with an image of Sonic and Knuckles facing off.

(Disclosure)Source: Xbox

To be in with a chance of getting the custom Xbox Series S along with Sonic Blue Knuckles Red controllers, simply retweet the official post on Twitter using the hashtag #XboxSonic2Sweepstakesuntil April 4, 2022.



Fans living in the United States also have the option to use Microsoft Rewards points to increase their chances. Details of the draw and participation rules can be found on the official website.

We might need glasses because these controllers look fuzzy. Follow and RT with #XboxSonic2Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Sonic 2 Xbox Series S Custom Console and Controllers. Age 18+. Ends 4/4/22. Rules: https://t.co/1HyrgKotoz pic.twitter.com/V7VjKYTwf8 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 22, 2022

Sonic 2: The Movie It is scheduled for release on April 7 in Brazilian cinemas. A third film and live-action series focusing on Knuckles have also been confirmed by the studio.

In the gaming world, the next big thing will be Sonic Frontiers, scheduled for late 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game promises to bring “high fidelity and speed” gameplay, reimagining the concepts of the franchise. In addition, it has already been confirmed that the title should have subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese.