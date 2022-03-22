Youtubers find body of man missing for 18 years

A famous YouTube group of divers helped solve a case that had been unanswered for 18 years in Pennsylvania, United States.

The group located the body of James Amabile, who had been missing since 2003. The victim’s brother confirmed the information, and the police are awaiting official confirmation of identity.

According to information from the New York Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer, the “Adventures with Purpose” channel group has already helped solve 19 other similar cases.

Their intention is to search for people reported missing in submerged places, such as rivers and lakes. The divers were reportedly called in in an act of hope by a family member of James, with the intention of solving the nearly two-decade-long case.

Also according to the information, the remains that could be Amabile were located in a car, at the bottom of a lake.

“It’s my brother. They found him. I got used to not expecting anything, but it didn’t take long for them to find out there was an SUV down there,” the victim’s brother, Stephen Amabile, told The Philadelphia Inquirer.

According to Stephen, the discovery confirms his main theory: that James suffered from a diabetic crisis while driving and, as a result, lost control of the car. James was on his way to pick up his daughters from the nanny’s house and was reported missing on December 4, 2003. The license plate of the vehicle located was identified by Stephen.