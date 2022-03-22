Zelensky says any deal with Russia will require a referendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today that any deal struck with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum.

“The people will have to speak up and respond to any form of agreement. And how they (agreements) are formulated will be the subject of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia,” he said in an interview carried by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne.

Questions that could be raised in any referendum could concern territories occupied by Russian forces, including Crimea, and the security guarantees offered to Ukraine by other countries in lieu of the country’s NATO membership, he said.

This Monday (21), Ukraine rejected the Russian offer of surrender in Mariupol, a port city that is under siege and is considered strategic in the conflict. Now, Russia has another week to take the city, according to a separatist leader. EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called the siege and attacks on Mariupol a “huge war crime”.

The Russian government says peace talks have yet to make significant progress; New dialogues take place this Monday. Main Ukrainian negotiator and adviser to the Presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak mentioned today the more than 3 million people who had to leave Ukraine due to the conflict to criticize the actions of other countries. “Russia destroys the lives of millions of people. Isn’t it still a global humanitarian catastrophe?”

* With information from Reuters and AFP