Zelensky should be called a dictator, says Thiago dos Reis

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Zelensky should be called a dictator, says Thiago dos Reis 0 Views

Ukrainian president shut down opposition parties, accusing them of being pro-Russian




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Russia wants to negotiate exchange of 500 Ukrainian prisoners of war – News

Russian tanks and soldiers in Ukraine. The assault began in the early hours of February …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved