Zelensky should be called a dictator, says Thiago dos Reis

Ukrainian president shut down opposition parties, accusing them of being pro-Russian
247 – The communicator Thiago dos Reis believes that the Ukrainian president should be called a dictator, after closing no less than 11 political parties, accusing them of being pro-Russia, and keeping the associations with a clear Nazi background in activity. He check:
This Sunday (20/3), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the special powers of Martial Law and temporarily suspended the activities of political parties and censored television. The leader of the European country banned the parties on the charge of “maintaining friendly ties with Russia” and for “controlling journalistic information broadcast on television”.
Zelensky used the National Security and Defense Council for the measure. The body, with the authorization of the president, suspended 11 political parties. According to international news agencies, most of the acronyms affected are small and without much parliamentary representation. However, the biggest opposition acronym — the Opposition Platform for Life, led by Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Moscow businessman linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin — was penalized the most.
