12 health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday; see which

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, had their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday (22).

The decision was taken by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) last Wednesday (16), due to complaints related to care coverage in the last quarter of 2021.

Together, the plans serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS.

The agency says that they can only be sold to new customers again if they show an improvement in the result of its quarterly monitoring.

Eleven health plans that were suspended, managed by four operators, managed to present this improvement and were released by the ANS to be marketed again today.

On the ANS website, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and reactivated plans, whose sale has been released again. See the list below:

Plans with suspended sales (4th quarter of 2021)

operatorRegistration with ANSplan nameProduct registration
UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA311961Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti458461089
UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA311961Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics464565111
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA317896NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF485570201
UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA317896NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT485571200
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320111Yes More Ade R1 ESC473195156
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320111Class Ade R1 ACC473433155
SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA400190RUBY456407073
SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA400191ESSENTIAL PLUS468577136
SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA400192MEDICAL IND 200470021130
SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA400193PRIME 300474742159
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA402478COMPANY MEASUREMENT466821129
SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA421154CLASSIC I488315212

Plans with suspended sales (4th quarter of 2021)

operatorRegistration with ANSplan nameProduct registration
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320111YES 10 ADHESION REG 1 SC NURSE481883181
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320112YES SENIOR ENF IND AH S/C480908184
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320113Yes Essential Emp R1 CC470934149
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320114YES 10 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE481217184
SAÚDE SIM LTDA320115YES 20 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE481214180
UNIMED DO SUDOESTE COOPERATIVA DE JOO MEDICO LTDA350371SILVER ESSENTIAL480530185
SANTA HELENA MEDICAL ASSISTANCE S/A355097Gold V472352140
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA402478COL FOR ADMISSION SALVADOR – NUR482185198
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA402479PPHS SALVADOR ENF479449174
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA402480PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN464838112
ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA402481COL. EMP. SAVIOR ENF479784181

