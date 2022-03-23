12 health plans have their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday; see which

Twelve health plans, managed by six operators, had their marketing suspended as of this Tuesday (22).
The decision was taken by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) last Wednesday (16), due to complaints related to care coverage in the last quarter of 2021.
Together, the plans serve 83,286 beneficiaries, according to ANS.
The agency says that they can only be sold to new customers again if they show an improvement in the result of its quarterly monitoring.
Eleven health plans that were suspended, managed by four operators, managed to present this improvement and were released by the ANS to be marketed again today.
On the ANS website, it is possible to check the lists of plans with suspended sales and reactivated plans, whose sale has been released again. See the list below:
Plans with suspended sales (4th quarter of 2021)
|operator
|Registration with ANS
|plan name
|Product registration
|UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA
|311961
|Ambul+Hospit without Obstet Apartment without Franchise Without Co-parti
|458461089
|UNIMED DE MANAUS COOP. DO Trabalho MÉDICO LTDA
|311961
|Unipart Empresarial Infirmary with Obstetrics
|464565111
|UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA
|317896
|NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – ENF
|485570201
|UNIMED VERTENTE DO CAPARAÓ – COOPERATIVA DE JOO MÉDICO LTDA
|317896
|NATIONAL ADMISSION POS – APT
|485571200
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320111
|Yes More Ade R1 ESC
|473195156
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320111
|Class Ade R1 ACC
|473433155
|SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA
|400190
|RUBY
|456407073
|SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA
|400191
|ESSENTIAL PLUS
|468577136
|SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA
|400192
|MEDICAL IND 200
|470021130
|SANTO ANDRÉ PLANOS DE ASISTENCIA MÉDICA LTDA
|400193
|PRIME 300
|474742159
|ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
|402478
|COMPANY MEASUREMENT
|466821129
|SAÚDE BRASIL ASSISTÊNCIA MÉDICA LTDA
|421154
|CLASSIC I
|488315212
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320111
|YES 10 ADHESION REG 1 SC NURSE
|481883181
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320112
|YES SENIOR ENF IND AH S/C
|480908184
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320113
|Yes Essential Emp R1 CC
|470934149
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320114
|YES 10 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE
|481217184
|SAÚDE SIM LTDA
|320115
|YES 20 BUSINESS REG 1 SC NURSE
|481214180
|UNIMED DO SUDOESTE COOPERATIVA DE JOO MEDICO LTDA
|350371
|SILVER ESSENTIAL
|480530185
|SANTA HELENA MEDICAL ASSISTANCE S/A
|355097
|Gold V
|472352140
|ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
|402478
|COL FOR ADMISSION SALVADOR – NUR
|482185198
|ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
|402479
|PPHS SALVADOR ENF
|479449174
|ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
|402480
|PPHS – POPULAR HOSPITAL HEALTH PLAN
|464838112
|ORALCLASS ASSISTENCIA MÉDICA E ODONTOLOGICA LTDA
|402481
|COL. EMP. SAVIOR ENF
|479784181
