2-year-old baby with shrapnel in his stomach: the children victims of the war in Mariupol | Ukraine and Russia

In his hospital bed, little Artem stares into space. He holds a small yellow toy tractor but doesn’t speak as specialist nurses monitor his condition. The Russian shell whose shrapnel lodged in her belly also seriously injured her parents and grandparents as the family tried to flee Mariupol. The boy has not even turned three years old and is already a victim of Vladimir Putin’s war.

In bed next to Artem is 15-year-old Masha, also from Mariupol. Her right leg was amputated after it was torn apart by a Russian projectile blast last week.

The Children’s Hospital in Zaporizhzhia, a town near Mariupol, reveals the worst of Putin’s war in Ukraine and what the relentless Russian bombing is doing to the lives of people trapped in the besieged city.

Hundreds of people were evacuated and brought here. Their physical wounds are obvious and can, to some extent, heal. But the psychological trauma will live with them forever.

Doctors here and parents who have lost children asked us to share their stories, including Dr. Yuri Borzenko, head of Children’s Hospital. He can’t hide his hatred for what Russia is doing.

“I hate Russia,” says Dr. Borzenko, without a flicker of emotion on his face. “The girl who lost her leg (Masha) was so traumatized that she didn’t eat or drink for days. She couldn’t mentally deal with what had happened. We had to feed her intravenously.”

“Another six-year-old boy with shrapnel in his skull described — without any tears or emotion — seeing his mother burn to death in her car after being hit. Two days later, he said, ‘Dad, buy me a new one. Mom, I need someone to take me to school’.”

What is happening in Mariupol is a humanitarian disaster, or even a possible war crime. An estimated 90% of the city’s buildings were damaged or destroyed. After the destruction last week of a theater where more than 1,000 people were sheltered, there are now reports that an arts school, with 400 people inside, was also attacked.

Dr Yuri Borzenko heads a children's hospital in times of war — Photo: BBC

Those who managed to escape Mariupol tell unimaginable horror stories. Reports of bodies lying in the streets, of destroyed houses. With those memories weighing heavily on their minds, they try to put as much physical distance as possible between what they’ve been through and where they’re going.

In a cafe in the central city of Dnipro, which is being attacked by the Russians, we meet Oksana Gusak. With her husband Andrii and their parents, Oksana fled Mariupol last week through mined roads and a dozen Russian army checkpoints.

Drinking a glass of water now seems like a luxury for Oksana, after they were left with nothing in Mariupol. Everyone politely declined our offer of coffee, saying that accepting it would be an insult to the family members left behind in Mariupol.

Andrii says there was no more water, power, heating and communications — and they had no choice but to leave.

Oksana Gusak and her family are among the 35,000 people forced to flee Mariupol – Photo: BBC

“We were certainly taking a risk, but at that point I didn’t care if I died in Mariupol or died trying to get out,” says Oksana.

“We knew there was a chance that we would become targets, but we realized that we had to risk it. If we had stayed, the chances of surviving were zero.”

Andrii and Oksana are lucky to have managed to escape unharmed and together. They know it.

At the Children’s Hospital in Zaporizhzhia, I met a grieving and inconsolable father whose family had been torn apart.

Their daughter Natasha, 26, and granddaughter Dominica, 4, died when a Russian bomb landed near the shelter where the whole family had sought refuge from the bombing.

“I looked at the floor and there was my granddaughter with her head completely shattered”, says Vladimir. “She just stood there not breathing and right next to her was my daughter with broken legs, compound fractures.”

Vladimir with his family before the war — Photo: FAMILY HANDOUT/BBC

Dominica—whose pictures her grandfather caresses on his phone screen—was killed instantly. Her mother died of her injuries the next day.

As broken as he is, Vladimir is trying to stay strong to support his second daughter, Diana. She was also seriously injured in the blast and was about to undergo emergency surgery.