Air war escalates in Russia-Ukraine conflict as Russian precision-guided missiles run out

The air war is changing over Ukraine, with Russia accelerating the pace of missions but running low on precision-guided ammunition (PGM), a senior defense official said on March 21. a month of fighting and no major population centers under its control.

Russia has also fired hypersonic weapons, a move possibly made to gain momentum after nearly a month of fighting and with no major population centers under its control.

“They are starting to face some stockpiling problems with precision-guided munitions,” a senior defense official told reporters in a telephone interview, explaining Russia’s increased use of unguided bombs, or “dumb bombs.”

The official also said that Russia is seeing an increase in the failure rates of its PGMs.

Still no Russian air superiority, thanks to the “very creative air defense posture” by UKR. Ukrainians are being very resourceful. Last 24-48 hrs, seen air activity increase. Russia has flown >300 assortments in last 24 hours. Ukraine picked up pace as well. — Brian Everstine (@beverstine) March 21, 2022

“They just aren’t operating. They are failing. Either they are failing to launch, or they are failing to hit the target, or they are failing to explode on contact,” the official added. “Why would you need a hypersonic missile fired from not too far away to hit a building?”

Pentagon officials have not confirmed Russian claims that they used hypersonic weapons on March 19 and 20 to target an ammunition depot in the Carpathian Mountains of southwest Ukraine and a fuel depot in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. The second attack was just beyond the line of contact of territory that Russian-backed forces have controlled since 2014. Both attacks are believed to have been fired from aircraft operating in Russian airspace.

??Destruction of a weapons depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by high-precision missile weapons strike. We can see the exact hit of an underground hangar with weapons and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/sKTF46Tdb0 — ???????????? ?????? (@mod_russia) March 19, 2022

“It could be that they are low on precision guided ammunition and feel they need to exploit this feature,” the official said. “It could be that they are trying to send a message to the West, but also to Ukraine, and trying to gain some leverage at the negotiating table.”

Protecting air defenses

In a televised interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria on March 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was willing to sit one-on-one at the negotiating table with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Earlier this week, Zelensky asked the US Congress for help in obtaining S-300 missile defense systems from several Eastern European countries.

The US Department of Defense has repeatedly said it is working to facilitate a transfer that would help Ukraine better protect its skies. When visiting Slovakia on March 17, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III pledged his willingness to transfer an S-300, but the next day the Bulgarian Prime Minister emphatically refused to transfer his S-300 systems, or any lethal defense assistance to Ukraine.

Looks like a Ukrainian 5P85S TEL (part of a S-300PS SAM system). https://t.co/a57Bpn6ZJM — Guy Plopsky (@GuyPlopsky) March 8, 2022

“These are active consultations,” Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby said at a March 21 press conference, “with not just this nation but many others on how to provide Ukraine with the kinds of defensive capabilities , including long-range air defence, which we know they are comfortable using, are trained, that they already have in their stock and if that can be reinforced,” he explained.

Once secured, an S-300 can be installed in Ukraine within a week. The Wall Street Journal reported that Ukraine already operates some Russian air defense systems, such as the S-300, but needs more “to neutralize Russian aircraft and missile attacks.”

Senior DOD official: Air space over Ukraine still contested, assess Zalensky has vast majority of fixed-wing aircraft available to him. They are flying, continuing to use surface-to-air assets — Brian Everstine (@beverstine) March 7, 2022

Austin plans to accompany President Joe Biden to a NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels on March 24, followed by meetings in Poland on March 25.

As the DOD works to get more air defense systems out of Ukraine, the Pentagon has said it will not stop unilateral transfers of combat aircraft. On March 8, the US refused an agreement to take possession of Polish MiG-29s for transfer to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia is stepping up its missions.

“Over the last 24-48 hours, we’ve seen air activity on both sides increase,” the senior defense official said.

The Pentagon estimates that Russia has carried out more than 300 missions, but the Defense Department has declined to quantify the increase on the Ukrainian side. Ukraine was flying five to ten missions daily in contested airspace, largely covered by Russian surface-to-air missile systems.

After suffering more than 1,100 missile attacks and lacking NATO’s appetite to enforce a no-fly zone, Ukraine has increased its appeal for air defenses.

Russia may be trying to attack more from the air before these systems are in place.

Russian ground forces are stationed outside Kiev, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Sea of ​​Azov port city that would help Russia form a land bridge from the Donbas region to Crimea. On March 21, Ukraine rejected a Russian proposal to hand over Mariupol.

So far, Russia has taken control of just three cities, all in the south, close to heavily fortified Crimea. They are Kherson, Berdiansk and Melitopol.

Russia is suffering setbacks in other tactical areas, the senior defense official said, from communications and command and control to logistics, support and surface-to-air integration.

Mig 31 with R33 pic.twitter.com/iUhsn78lSA — ZOKA (@200_zoka) March 6, 2022

“They suffer casualties every day,” the defense official said. “They are losing aircraft. They’re losing armor and vehicles – no doubt about it – tanks, [transportadores blindados de pessoal] APCs, artillery units, helicopters, fixed-wing jets.”

Wreckage said to be of a Russian Su-34 bomber purportedly near Kharkiv identified as the top wing panel of a Su-34 or Su-30SM based on panel line arrangement. pic.twitter.com/fFb9B53UJC — Mike Yeo ??? (@TheBaseLeg) March 2, 2022

The Pentagon estimates that Russia still retains just under 90% of its combat power. Likewise, Ukraine retains over 90% of its own combat power thanks to constant resupply from Western partners.

The US Department of Defense expects an $300 million defense assistance package to run out by the end of the week, but it is already providing an additional $800 million defense assistance package, the White House announced on 16 March.

“What we are seeing is an almost desperate attempt by the Russians to gain some momentum and try to turn this in their favor,” the official said. “Right now, it doesn’t look like they have much leverage to negotiate.”