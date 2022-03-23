Animal homophobia? Owners believe the dog is gay and abandon him

posted on 03/22/2022 12:22



Fezco, the dog abandoned because the owners thought he was gay – (Credit: Reproduction)

A dog named Fezco was abandoned by owners in Stanley County, North Carolina, United States, because they believed the animal was gay. According to reports on social media, the dog, which is between four and five years old, is docile and gets along well with everyone, people and other animals.

Fezco was left on the street after former owners saw him crossing paths with another male dog. THE American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals clarifies in a publication that “males riding males (as well as people and objects) and even masturbating are normal behaviors exhibited by most dogs”.

Still, Fezco’s former guardians believed his behavior was proof that he was sexually attracted to other males and therefore could not stay under their roof. Netizens defined the behavior of the former owners as “hateful” and “shameful”.

The American news channel WCCBfrom Charlotte, made a post on Facebook touting that the Animal Protection Services from Albemarle said that Fezco is in shelter waiting for a new family. The organ guarantees that the dog is “a good boy” and is described as docile and affectionate.