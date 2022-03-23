Animation shows plane trajectory before crash in China; for expert, pilot may have tried to regain control | World

The trajectory of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 model plane that crashed on Monday (21) in southern China shows that in the last moments before the crash there was a slight recovery in altitude.
The video above, made with data from the website flightradar24.com, shows the altitude and position of the aircraft in the moments before the final drop – there is no accurate data for the lower altitudes.
In a moment, the plane is at 2,263 meters, and then it regains a little altitude, reaching 2,621 meters and then the fall begins.
For an expert heard by the g1but who asked not to have his name revealed, this slight resumption can be two things:
- An aerodynamic reaction of the aircraft due to speeding or
- A failed attempt by the pilot to regain control of the aircraft
Piece of wreckage from China Eastern Flight MU5735 after it crashes in Guangxi Zhuang, south China, March 21, 2022 — Photo: Xinhua via AP
According to him, in the conversations between Brazilian pilots, there are not many hypotheses about what caused the fall – the angle of descent could indicate that there was a lock in the control or a loss of some fundamental part of the aircraft, but, at first, the specialists are skeptical of pointing to a reason.
The cases of plane crashes of the Boeing 737-MAX model, a different model, made experts more fearful when analyzing situations like the current one (the 737-MAX had a problem in a stabilization program known by the acronym MCAS).
- Rescue workers begin search for black box at China plane crash site
- Cause of plane crash in China ‘hazy’, says country’s state media; there are no signs of survivors
The China Eastern plane was carrying 132 people from Kunming to Guangzhou.
There is still no information on the number of victims. The company expressed regret for the passengers and crew killed, without specifying how many victims were.
China says rescuers have not found any survivors of the plane crash in the south of the country
Chinese rescue teams began the search for the plane’s black box on Tuesday.
According to the Chinese state agency Xinhua, about 500 firefighters, police and military began the search for the equipment in the late afternoon, just before sunset.