ANS suspends 12 health plans as of today; check full list

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) suspended the commercialization of 12 health plans from 6 Brazilian operators. The announcement had been made on the 16th and the measure begins to take effect this Tuesday (22nd). The measure suspends the marketing of the 12 health plans due to complaints registered by users.

Read more: PIX in installments: how does it work? Novelty will replace the card?

According to ANS, the decision to suspend the plans is not permanent. But it is worth until each operator presents the solutions to the problems presented. That’s because the big change has to be the improvement in the assistance coverage offered to clients.

ANS suspends 12 plans

The survey carried out by ANS took into account the last three months of 2021. The agency followed the main complaints from users and the difficulties encountered while using the contracted services.

Given the measure, the plans can only be marketed again after resolving the main complaints and having a better result in the next monitoring carried out by the agency.

According to the ANS, this is a common practice throughout the year to ensure good customer service. And, above all, that the contracted services are actually offered to them. By the decision, which suspended 12 plans, ANS seeks better assistance to more than 83 thousand customers of these companies.

Also according to the ANS, 11 health plans were released for marketing. Precisely because they were able to solve the problems presented and have a better performance in the last monitoring. And now they can return to selling the service.

ANS reinforces the importance of registering complaints, since it is through the information passed on by customers that the agency is able to suspend plans that do not serve users as they should.