Apophis, asteroid that will approach Earth in 2029, may have particles pulled out by gravity, study says | Science

A new study by the Carlos III University of Madrid (UC3M) in partnership with the Júlio de Mesquita Filho Paulista State University (UNESP) has analyzed the physical characteristics of the asteroid Apophis, a celestial body measuring 370 meters in diameter that will pass relatively close to Earth on 13 December. April 2029.

In the research, the scientists analyzed the possible effects of the approach, such as possible influences on its trajectory and its angle of inclination, among others.

“Collision is not the only possibility in approach events like this”says Gabriel Borderes-Motta, researcher at the Department of Bioengineering and Aerospace Engineering at UC3M, to the news agency of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“The gravitational interaction between a planet and a body like Apophis can change the shape of the body, break the body into pieces, disintegrate possible loose rocks on the asteroid’s surface, or even remove other bodies orbiting the asteroid (such as rocks, satellites, etc.). , or rings)”, says Gabriel Borderes-Motta.

To carry out the research, the scientists conducted a set of numerical simulations to try to predict how the particles orbiting the asteroid will react to different situations and how these possibilities may influence the behavior of the celestial body.

“As it will pass very close to the Earth, this body will suffer the effects of our planet’s gravity, which is very large in relation to it. That’s why we carried out studies on, for example, its surface and its orbit, if materials could be pulled out by the Earth. And our study shows that, yes, it is possible“, Othon Winter, co-author of the study, astronomer and professor at UNESP in Guaratinguetá, told g1.

Winter explains that scientists are still not sure what the density of this object is and that this was one of the subjects explored by the research.

This is important because when an asteroid is less dense, its gravity is weaker and thus it is easier for particles to be knocked off its surface. When its density is higher, the effect is reversed: it manages to retain more particles.

From these simulations, it was concluded that the asteroid’s tilt angle was greater at low densities than at high densities; moreover, the lower the particle density and the higher the solar radiation pressure, the fewer particles remained intact.

“Radiation pressure is a phenomenon that can remove small particles more easily. Very small particles are removed, but large particles survive,” says Winter.

That is, in a scenario where Apophis has low density, approximately 90% of the loose rocks would be removed from its surface during the approach to Earth.

Furthermore, the results showed that the approach of Apophis can slightly affect the object’s tides and cause some landslides on the asteroid’s surface.

What is the consequence of this for the Earth?

The closest point of Apophis’ trajectory will be 38,000 kilometers away from Earth. Despite this, regarding the possible effects of the detachment of these materials, Winter explains that Initial studies indicate that these particles will not directly hit our planet.

“Although this asteroid passes very close to Earth, it passes at a very high speed. So the particles that are pulled out of its gravity will continue to follow its path. They would be like its tail. So we are still studying the possibility of Earth crossing this region,” said the astronomer.

Despite this possibility, Winter points out that this would do no harm to our planet, considering that these would be stones of less than 1 meter that would soon disintegrate in the Earth’s atmosphere.

When the asteroid was discovered in 2004, there was a 2% chance of impacting the Earth, however, as Thiago Signorini Gonçalves, an astronomer at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro who was not related to the study, explains, radar observations have already ruled out this hypothesis.

“This impact would be quite serious, not enough to exterminate humans, but certainly a major catastrophe. Over time, scientists were able to better analyze the orbit of this object and today we know that it will no longer collide with the Earth,” he said.

Today, according to analysis by NASA astronomers, there is no risk of Apophis hitting Earth for at least a century.

“This is a low data problem. It causes quite a stir. You only see a small chunk of its movement across the sky. When we extrapolate this forward, the error is very large. Over time, more data has been obtained, the information over the orbit were improving and then we saw that the chance of collision decreased a lot”, says Winter.

Signorini adds that It is very rare for an asteroid to pass as close to Earth as Apophis will and that will be quite interesting from a scientific point of viewas several detailed observations can be conducted.