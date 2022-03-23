At least eight dead in Kiev shopping mall bombing







Kiev shopping center bombed by Russian forces photo: Reuters

Despite Russia’s constant denials that it is targeting civilian buildings, a bombing hit a Kiev shopping center on Sunday night, killing at least eight people and destroying nearby buildings. On Monday, Odessa authorities accused Russian forces of carrying out an attack on residential buildings.

The Russian missile attack has reduced Kiev’s sprawling Retroville shopping center to a smoldering ruin, one of the most powerful attacks to shake the center of the Ukrainian capital since the start of the war last month.

City officials confirmed at least eight people were dead, though the number is likely to rise. The blast was so powerful that it threw rubble hundreds of meters in all directions, shook buildings and toppled a part of the mall, turning the parking lot into a sea of ​​flames.

On Monday, 21 about 8 hours after the attack, firefighters were still fighting the flames as soldiers and emergency teams scoured the rubble in search of survivors or victims.

At 8 am local time (3 am GMT) rescuers removed six bodies and covered them with plastic – and had little hope of finding survivors. A soldier at the scene said body parts were strewn across the wreckage.

In the mall itself, burst pipes cascaded water through a mess of tangled metal and concrete. An office building next door was still standing, but all the windows were blown out and a fire was burning inside at dawn.

Although Kiev has been under shelling for weeks, the scope of the devastation around the mall was greater than anything reported in the press so far, according to the The New York Times.

The Ukrainian armed forces fought fierce battles in the cities around Kiev and managed to push Russian forces back in some places. The British defense intelligence agency said most of these forces were more than 24 kilometers from the center and that taking Kiev remained “Russia’s main military objective”.

With the city seemingly beyond artillery range, Russia resorted to rockets and bombs, often targeting civilian infrastructure and neighborhoods.

The Retroville mall housed a multiplex movie theater, a fitness center and fast food restaurants like McDonald’s and KFC, as well as an entire gallery dedicated to sporting goods, among other stores.

On the first day of the war in Ukraine, its managers announced a temporary closure on Facebook and offered information about the nearest shelters. “We believe in our army and peaceful sky,” they said in the post. To this day, it was the last of them.

Odessa accuses Russia of attack

Officials in Odessa accused Russian forces of carrying out an attack on residential buildings on the outskirts of the Ukrainian city early on Monday, the first such attack on the Black Sea port city.

The city council said there were no casualties, although the attack caused a fire. “These are residential buildings where peaceful people live,” said Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

According to Richard Barrons, former commander of the Joint Forces Command of the United Kingdom, the Ukrainian port city of Odessa will be the next “logical objective” of the Russian troops, after Mariupol. speaking to BBC Radio 4Barrons said that if the Russian army takes control of Mariupol, in the south-east of the country, and is targeted by heavy Russian bombing for weeks, it will be perceived as “a great success” for Russia.

“When the Russians feel they have successfully completed this battle, they will have completed the land bridge between Russia and Crimea and will see it as a great strategic success,” he said. Barrons further noted that he believes Russian troops “will now go to Odessa because logically that’s the next place to go in the south (Ukraine) and there seem to be more ships in the Black Sea heading in that direction.”

After nearly a month of fighting, the war reached a stalemate, with Russia resorting to deadlier and more forceful methods, including targeting civilians.

President Volodmyr Zelensky, addressing the nation overnight, said that a relief convoy in northeastern Ukraine, near the city of Kharkiv, had been hijacked by Russian forces. And efforts to reach hundreds of thousands of people trapped in Mariupol remained fraught with danger.

Ukraine has rejected Russia’s demand that soldiers defending the southern port of Mariupol surrender early on Monday. Nearly 350,000 people are stranded without water or electricity in the port city of Mariupol, which has been bombed by Russian troops for nearly a month in what EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell called a “huge war crime”.

The UN human rights office said on Monday it had recorded 2,421 civilian casualties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There were 925 dead, including 39 children, and 1,496 injured as of Sunday midnight.

“The majority of civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​impact, including heavy artillery bombardment and multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the organization said in a statement.

The office adds that “the actual numbers are considerably higher, especially in government-controlled territory and especially in recent days as we have received delayed information from some places where intense hostilities have taken place and many reports are still awaiting confirmation.”

Negotiations

The Kremlin said on Monday that peace talks between Russia and Ukraine had yet to make any significant progress. The statement runs counter to Turkey’s statement over the weekend that a deal was in the offing.

Moscow has accused Kiev of delaying peace talks by making unacceptable overtures to Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate, but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums, particularly related to recognizing the independence of the Donbas republics.

Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the negotiations still needed to be made so that there was a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart. (With international agencies).



