Autism: Health plan must offer MIG therapy for child

Health plan was ordered to offer treatment with MIG therapy sessions, prescribed by an occupational therapist, for a child with autism. So decided the judge Danielle Maria Busato Sachet, of the 2nd Civil Court of Curitiba/PR, understanding that the treatment is essential to the development and health of the minor, and being a constitutional guarantee of the right to life and health cannot be limited by infra-constitutional norms, such as the role of the ANS.

Court determines that health plan offers MIG therapy to children(Image: Pexes)

According to the file, the child, who is a minor and represented by the mother, was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), when carrying out consultations through the health plan with an occupational therapist. was recommended to do follow-up by a neuropediatrician and immediate rehabilitation treatment, as there are greater benefits in early initiation of rehabilitation and child protection. It is reported that this professional suggested treatment through behavioral psychology Denver or ABA, emphasizing that all these approaches are included in the MIG methodology.

The mother, however, stated that she asked the health plan to carry out the therapies included in the MIG methodology, however, she said that she was informed that the method is not covered by the plan, being initially released only for occupational therapy, psychopedagogy, psychology and speech therapy. Furthermore, he claimed that when questioning the plan about the possibility of costing or reimbursing the therapies, he stated that it was limited to informing that the MIG methodology is not included in the list of mandatory coverage procedures determined by the ANS and it would not be possible to reimburse for its part in case of carrying out the therapies in a private way.

In turn, the health plan argued that the denial of coverage by the MIG treatment is legitimate, as there is no obligation to provide assistance on an unlimited basis, and for In addition, there are contractual limitations, which must be observed. He clarified that the normative resolution 465 updated the ANS procedure list, which determines the mandatory coverage to be guaranteed by the health plans, being the mentioned list exhaustive.

When analyzing the case, the judge pointed out that the constitutional guarantee of the right to life and health cannot be limited by infra-constitutional rules, considering also that the role of the ANS is not exhaustive, only configured as a mandatory minimum coverage list for health plans.

“The jurisprudential understanding is firm in that it is the responsibility of the doctor and not the health operator to indicate the treatment capable of meeting the needs of the patient’s clinical condition, especially in the present case, when care through special therapies is essential. , aiming at quality of life.”

Furthermore, he considered that autism is covered by mandatory coverage, essential treatment for the development and health of the child, and since there is no specialized clinic in the accredited network, the obligation to reimburse is evident.

“Following the same reasoning, there is no need to talk too much about the number of sessions requested, since, as prescribed by the occupational therapist and pediatric neurologist, the level of Autism Spectrum Disorder requires treatment with the MIG methodology.”

Thus, he condemned the health plan to authorize MIG therapy, indicated by the occupational therapist.

The office Reis & Alberge Advogados works in the cause.

See the decision.

