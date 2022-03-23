Autistic women omit traits of the disorder, but it affects mental health – 03/22/2022

Bianca Galvão, 24, discovered her diagnosis of ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) —omitted by her parents— when she identified with an explanation about masking, or “social camouflage”, an expression that refers to a set of behaviors adopted consciously or not to mask the traits of autism.

The term has been gaining popularity, although it is a well-known attempt to hide autism. It is more common among women, to defend themselves from social prejudices to which neuroatypical (or atypical) people are exposed. However, according to experts consulted by the Live wellthe attempt to appear to be someone you are not can have a high cost for mental health.

masking stereotypes

Walking on tiptoe, shaking hands and head are movements called stereotypies, repetitive behaviors commonly observed in ASD. These can be understood as ways of relieving tension — similar to the act of shaking your legs in a moment of anxiety in the waiting room of a doctor’s office. Especially in childhood, stereotypies can indicate autism and, from an early age, children learn to control them so they are not seen as different.

Bianca says that as a child, she used to walk around kicking, and her father would scold her for her different way of walking. According to her, “kicking the wind” was a comfortable way to go out, but over time, she learned that it was not the way socially seen as correct — and here, social camouflage comes in. Masking consists of disguising, suppressing or hiding responses of a social, sensory, cognitive or motor nature of individuals with ASD, in order to appear more neurotypical. After all, looking autistic can lead to bullying, social isolation and school exclusion.

Experts point out that this can occur consciously (when the individual is able to identify and describe what he is doing) or unconsciously (when he does not identify or recognize such behavior). They are ways to circumvent ableism — discrimination and prejudice against people with disabilities.

As a teenager, I had a lot of facial stereotyping. I made a lot of faces and died of embarrassment because they noticed this at school. I learned to hold back, repress these traits to appear as ‘normal’ as possible.” Bianca Galvao.

For some autistic people, maintaining eye contact is very uncomfortable and, therefore, it is common for them to look away while communicating. Bianca says that she never liked to look him in the eye, but she tried to change that. “I was once told that if you’re talking and you don’t look at the person, it’s because you’re lying. I got that in my head and forced myself to look them in the eye as much as possible.”

Social interaction and autistic women

ASD is also characterized by difficulties in neurodevelopmental areas such as communication and social interaction. Therefore, it is common for those with autism to use these sets of camouflage strategies to seek to interact socially and comply with social norms and rules. For this, anything goes: faking expressions to show interest in conversations, rehearsing well-regarded phrases and gestures, imitating speech, tone of voice and tastes of popular people.

For the psychologists heard by the Live well, camouflage is more frequent during adolescence and adulthood, because it is the time when the individual has skills of complex and sequential imitation or segments of well-established rules. At this stage, the social demand is greater: making friends, dating and having good relationships at work, for example.

Bianca says that, as a child, she was kicking, and was scolded for her different way of walking. Image: Personal archive

It was precisely in adolescence that Bianca started going out to events and parties and realized that she was different from other girls. “I had difficulty making friends, I kept my face closed and only today I understand that we have a ‘social face’ for people to approach us. At the time, I was quiet in my corner”, she says.

She says that she was always seen as the strange girl at the school where she studied and took advantage of the change of school to consciously change her behavior, even without knowing about her diagnosis. “I went to be a new Bianca, imitating the behavior of other people who were well regarded,” she says.

As much as ASD is diagnosed four times more in males, masking is more related to autistic women, and this is due to clinical and social causes. Studies indicate that neurological differences between men and women can influence differences in the clinical characteristics of ASD, leading women to develop more restricted interests related to social aspects than men.

Culturally, girls are taught from an early age to behave in specific ways in social situations. An example is games in which they take care of babies (dolls) who are crying and it is necessary to identify if it is hunger, pain, or if they want affection — and then they must learn to solve this problem by offering them food, for example. Girls’ games simulate everyday social behaviors.

Girls are encouraged from an early age to talk, show affection and other social behaviors that are discouraged in boys. Another factor for the greater frequency of masking in women is that they tend to correct each other’s behavior and give tips on what would be appropriate in certain situations and, for the most part, verbalize their feelings and emotions more, in addition to being more attentive. to the people around. Certain cultures teach girls and women to better scan the environment and use camouflage strategies.

The emotional cost of being accepted

“Changing my behavior, I made several friends and became very popular at school. The problem is that it was all lies and pretense. After two years I was diagnosed with generalized anxiety and panic syndrome”, says Bianca. Emotional exhaustion can result from constantly trying to force yourself to be someone you’re not. The effort that these mechanisms require usually results in stress, anxiety, depression, fatigue and social phobia.

It was only when she had contact with an explanation about the masking that Bianca suspected her behavior and, in conversation with her mother, did she reveal the diagnosis of ASD, which had been omitted by medical advice. Accepting who she is, she went on to seek not to make the traits she now knew were autistic, but letting go of the behavior can be difficult. Bianca still can’t help but look people in the eye: “I stare at eye contact and I even forget what the person is talking about,” she says.

It is worth noting that masking is different from social skills and social skills that help to socialize. Camouflage generates feelings of discomfort in the individual who practices it and are maintained, most of the time, to try to adjust to a social demand, thus avoiding damages in the group of friends or in the work environment, for example. In terms of skills and competences, there is a decrease in these difficulties with the establishment of behaviors related to social skills.

“Masking is a defense tool, to put oneself in the neurotypical position to suffer less ableism, which would not be necessary if we lived in an inclusive society”, says Bianca.

For specialists, improving and expanding diagnostic, therapeutic and awareness services for the community as a whole is essential so that people with ASD do not feel coerced into masking their characteristics or behaviors. And there are still academic gaps regarding the understanding of this behavior.

Sources: Alda Batista de OliveiraMaster in Psychology from UFPE (Federal University of Pernambuco) and specialist appointed by Professor Antônio Roazzi; Katarina Kataokaa psychologist with a doctorate from the UFPA (Federal University of Pará), a specialist appointed by professor Thiago Dias Costa; Nassim Chamel Eliasprofessor in the psychology department at UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos).