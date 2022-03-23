Baby dies after attack by family bought dog a week earlier

Abhishek Pratap 49 seconds ago News Comments Off on Baby dies after attack by family bought dog a week earlier 0 Views

Bella-Rae Birch

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Bella-Rae Birch died after being attacked by a dog at her home in England

A 17-month-old girl has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in England.

Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital after the attack in St. Helens, in the northwest of the country, last Monday (21/3), police said.

Her family thanked the community for their support. Everyone was “absolutely devastated” by what happened, officials connected with the case said.

The family had bought the dog – which was killed by police – a week earlier, and tests will be carried out to see if it was a breed considered illegal in the country. Police said they will also try to identify its previous owners as part of the investigation.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Baby dies after attack by family bought dog a week earlier

Bella-Rae Birch died after being attacked by a dog at her home in England Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved